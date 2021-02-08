Oh, How Horrid! Get Ready for DK’s The Star Wars Book of Monsters, Ooze, and Slime - Exclusive Reveal

Writer/artist Katie Cook chats with StarWars.com about her upcoming journey into the gross side of Star Wars.

Katie Cook is no stranger to Star Wars monsters. For years she’s turned the galaxy’s grossest into its most adorable thanks to her expressive and charming cartoon-style art, as seen in titles like Star Wars ABC-3PO and Star Wars: OBI-123. Now the writer/artist is doing a head-first dive into the trash compactor with The Star Wars Book of Monsters, Ooze, and Slime, coming April 13 from DK Publishing, which will be exactly what it sounds like: a celebration of all of our favorite creepy creatures, yucky locales, and strange beings of the galaxy far, far away. Written with a fun sense of humor and filled with Cook's super-cute illustrations, it promises to answer important questions like “Does Jabba the Hutt ever take a bath” and “Why are wampas so cuddly,” making for a picture book that's sure to appeal to Star Wars fans of any age. StarWars.com is thrilled to offer a first look at The Star Wars Book of Monsters, Ooze, and Slime and caught up with Cook for just a few more details.

StarWars.com: "The Star Wars Book of Monsters, Ooze, and Slime." It's an idea so perfect that I'm shocked it's never been done before.

Katie Cook: I was THRILLED when I was approached with this book! There's so many icky and weird aspects of the Star Wars galaxy and I get a chance to poke a sticky finger in it? Count me in.... Wait.... Ew...

StarWars.com: From the early pages I've seen, the art is really adorable and fun. You've had years of experience at this with your previous Star Wars work, but how do you approach taking monsters like the rancor and summa-verminoth and making them cute?

Katie Cook: My favorite part of working on Star Wars is getting to put my own "take" on the universe. Yes, Star Wars is gritty adventure but it is ALSO fun and cute? Maybe I'm just weird but there are aspects of the Star Wars galaxy that are just wonderfully charming.

StarWars.com: What was your favorite creature to illustrate in the book?

Katie Cook: I have to PICK?! Oh no... Um... Jabba is always a favorite. And I love drawing slime for some reason, so this was right up my alley!

The Star Wars Book of Monsters, Ooze, and Slime arrives April 13 and is available for pre-order now.