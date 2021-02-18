ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Uncover Mysteries of the Dark Side in The Secrets of the Sith - Exclusive Reveal

February 18, 2021
February 18, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Use your aggressive feelings and get a first look at Insight Editions’ new book.

Readers of Star Wars books, get ready: The Emperor is your master now.

Star Wars: The Secrets of the Sith, a new children’s book written by Mark Sumerak and illustrated by Sergio Gomez Silvan, will explore the dark side of the Force -- with Emperor Palpatine serving as narrator. Like an artifact found in a Sith temple, The Secrets of the Sith is filled with many elements that some consider to be unnatural, including arcane knowledge, incredible artwork, and other interactive features, such as pop-ups, booklets, and lift-the-flap inserts.

The book, a follow-up to the popular The Secrets of the Jedi, covers everything from the Star Wars films to series to comics and beyond; readers will discover entries on some of the most legendary dark-side warriors, including Darth Maul, Asajj Ventress, Darth Vader, and Kylo Ren, along with Palpatine’s own thoughts on several dark-side abilities. Coming from Insight Editions this August, you can begin your journey to the dark side and check out the cover of The Secrets of the Sith below!

The Secrets of the Sith cover

Star Wars: The Secrets of the Sith arrives this August and is available for pre-order now.

See Stars Wars: The Secrets of the Sith and more on This Week! In Star Wars!


StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ThisWeek

Star Wars Books This Week in Star Wars ThisWeek The Secrets of the Sith

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III Is Here

    November 14, 2023

    November 14, 2023

    Nov 14

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved