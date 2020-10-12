ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Mandalorian Season 2: New Character Posters Revealed

October 12, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Check out the striking images in advance of the October 30 season premiere!

The armored bounty hunter and his young charge return October 30 on Disney+ when The Mandalorian strikes back for Season 2. And if you can’t wait to see the Mandalorian and the Child continue their adventures, Disney+ released a surprise today for fans: a bounty of brand-new character posters featuring the Mandalorian, the Child, Cara Dune, and Greef Karga. Check them out below!

The Mandalorian Season Two character poster - The Mandalorian The Mandalorian Season Two character poster - The ChildThe Mandalorian Season Two character poster - Cara DuneThe Mandalorian Season Two character poster - Greef Karga

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, with guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson, and Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers.

For more on The Mandalorian, check out StarWars.com’s previous coverage:


New season starts streaming Oct. 30. Catch up on Season 1 now.

