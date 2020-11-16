ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Bounty Hunting Highlights: 5 of Our Favorite Moments from The Mandalorian - “Chapter 11: The Heiress”

November 16, 2020
Dan Brooks

Din Djarin continues to search for his kind…and makes a surprising encounter.

Every week, StarWars.com is tracking our favorite moments from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian with “Bounty Hunting Highlights.” Get your jetpacks and helmets on and join us for the ride!

Stream Now buttonChapter 11: The Heiress" really drives that idea home, as Mando meets a fan-favorite character from Star Wars past, has yet another beastly close encounter, and joins in on a near-impossible mission. Filled with smart action and exhilarating steps into the wider Star Wars galaxy, “Chapter 11: The Heiress” doesn’t disappoint. Here are our favorite moments.

A scene from “Chapter 11: The Heiress”

1. Another happy landing. Or not.

As the Razor Crest limps to its destination, Mando’s forced to attempt a manual landing. Just when it looks like they’ve made it…things go sideways. Literally. (Hopefully, beskar is water-resistant.)

A scene from “Chapter 11: The Heiress”

2. “Don’t play with your food.”

If we know anything, it’s that the Child loves eating. This time, we’re not so sure. Still, the sight of the adorable little being struggling to get its still-living, squid-like meal off of his face makes for a more than memorable visual gag.

A scene from “Chapter 11: The Heiress”

3. Bo-Katan!

Bo-Katan Kryze makes the jump from animation to live-action -- played in each instance by Katee Sackhoff! -- and it’s a fantastically surreal, is-this-really-happening moment for anyone who loves Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

A scene from “Chapter 11: The Heiress”

4. Mandalorians versus stormtroopers.

Watching Din Djarin fight alongside Bo-Katan and her crew is the team-up we didn’t know we needed.

A scene from “Chapter 11: The Heiress”

5. That was too close.

Mando and co. never counted on the Imperials crashing their own ship. Thankfully, Mandalorians are trained for these types of situations.

Dan Brooks is Lucasfilm’s senior content strategist of online, the editor of StarWars.com, and a writer. He loves Star Wars, ELO, and the New York Rangers, Jets, and Yankees. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks where he rants about all these things.

