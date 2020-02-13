The Mandalorian and the Child Coming to Disney Emoji Blitz

Unlock the masked warrior and the adorable young alien in a special event from February 15-18!

Disney Emoji Blitz players, get ready for the galaxy’s favorite new duo.

The Child and titular bounty hunter from The Mandalorian are coming to Disney Emoji Blitz by Jam City, StarWars.com is excited to announce. Play the Star Wars Challenge from February 15-18 and collect the popular characters, featuring power-ups that reflect the stories of the Disney+ series.

Get a first look at the Child and the Mandalorian in Disney Emoji Blitz below, with each sporting the game’s classic, super-cute look.

For more on Star Wars in Disney Emoji Blitz, check out StarWars.com’s interview with the game's associate producer, as well as our chat with its executive producer and art director.

We have spoken.

Disney Emoji Blitz is available now.

