How Star Wars Blasted Into the Adorable World of Disney Emoji Blitz

StarWars.com: Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren, and BB-8 are so expressive in the game, like all characters in Disney Emoji Blitz. What was your process in making sure you were true to their characters in designing all these different looks?

Matthew Swartz: When designing the emojis, we have two points of references. The first are emojis in general, a language that surpasses words and is understandable worldwide. It has to emote like an emoji. The second is the franchise we pull the character from. Does this emoji resemble the source material? We want the BB-8 emoji to have the same details and colors of the one from the film. So we work closely with all of our film studios, and collaborate on the designs. Together, we blend both the emoji aesthetic and character inspiration into something fun and fresh.

StarWars.com: Kylo Ren wears a mask and BB-8 is a droid. How did you tackle making them emote?

Matthew Swartz: They were more challenging, BB-8 especially. Essentially, he is a circular droid with one big eye and no mouth. How do you differentiate an excited expression from a worried one? We relied on the emoji aesthetic, and were able to take some creative license. The BB-8 emoji eye actually changes with each expression. It becomes its own new, unique version of BB-8.

We also pull from the character for inspiration. The Kylo Ren emoji heart eye expression actually uses broken hearts. Kylo Ren’s character doesn’t feel that emotion anymore, so we twisted that expression to be more accurate.