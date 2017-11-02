How Star Wars Blasted Into the Adorable World of Disney Emoji Blitz

The executive producer and art director of the game give StarWars.com a peek behind production.
If Disney Emoji Blitz wasn't addicting enough, it's about to get more so. Star Wars arrives in the popular match-3 mobile game today, with Rey, Kylo Ren, BB-8, and Finn debuting in a special "Star Wars Villains" event. StarWars.com caught up over e-mail with executive producer Nacia Chambers and art director Matthew Swartz to find out how the heroes and villains of a galaxy far, far away made the lightspeed jump into the adorable world of Disney Emoji Blitz.
StarWars.com: How excited are you to finally bring Star Wars into the game?
Nacia Chambers: The team and I are thrilled to be bringing Star Wars into Disney Emoji Blitz. Many of the Disney Emoji Blitz team members are BIG Star Wars fans, so this was an awesome opportunity for them to express their love and passion for the characters and films in a fun way. I love the way the event map, title screen, and emoji power-ups turned out. I also especially love our emoji 8-bit take on the iconic Star Wars theme music. But most of all, we’re excited to introduce Star Wars emojis for our existing players and maybe find some new Blitzers who will check out the game because of the Star Wars additions.