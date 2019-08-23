The Galaxy Far, Far Away Just Got A Little Bigger...

The Mandalorian trailer revealed, Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series coming to Disney+, and much more from D23 Expo 2019.

Guests at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim today received a sneak peek at three all-new streaming series set in the Star Wars galaxy gearing up for launch and one fan-favorite that will be returning in February.



First up will be The Mandalorian , the action-packed series executive produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni that follows the travails of a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy after the fall of the Empire. Stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Taika Waititi joined Favreau and Filoni to share a first look at the series with its first official trailer. In addition, Ming-Na Wen was announced as a cast member. The Mandalorian will make its debut exclusively on Disney+ when the service launches in the U.S. on November 12.

Next, the Emmy Award-winning animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars will make its triumphant return in February of 2020. Fans created a global #SaveTheCloneWars campaign several years ago for creator Dave Filoni to be able to finish the series, and their voices were heard. The series will finally provide the epic conclusion to the critically-acclaimed series that fans have been asking for, bringing the story up to the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Order 66.

Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk were on hand to discuss reprising their roles as rebel Cassian Andor and fan-favorite security-droid-turned-rebel-hero K-2SO, for a third hotly-anticipated series exploring the story of the rebel heroes before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Luna and Tudyk discussed the reunion of the two characters who share an intriguing past.

The Disney+ panel was the first to announce an all-new Star Wars series in development, one that many fans have been asking to see since the closing scenes of 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi, electrified the audience when he emerged following the announcement of his involvement in a new series taking place eight years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, where we last saw Obi-Wan delivering the infant Luke Skywalker to his Tatooine homestead.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for updates on these exciting Disney+ series.