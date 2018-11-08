ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Cassian Andor Live-Action Series Announced

November 8, 2018
Diego Luna returns as the Rogue One hero in a spy thriller for Disney's direct-to-consumer streaming service.

Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger announced today that Lucasfilm is in development on a second Star Wars live-action series for Disney+, the Company’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service. The series, which will go into production next year, follows the adventures of rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor. “Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” said Luna. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”


The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire. A release date for the series has not yet been announced. Stay tuned to StarWars.com for the latest updates.


Above image from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.


