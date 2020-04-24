ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

New Casting Announced for Cassian Andor Live-Action Series

April 24, 2020
Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Stellan Skarsgard, and Kyle Soller jump aboard the series, headed exclusively to Disney+.

The actor who portrayed Mon Mothma in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is among four new cast members just announced for the live-action Cassian Andor series coming to Disney+.

Star Diego Luna will be joined by Genevieve O’Reilly, who will reprise her role as Mon Mothma (Rogue One, Tin Can), as well as newly-announced co-stars Stellan Skarsgard (Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, Good Will Hunting), Denise Gough (Collett, Angels in America) and Kyle Soller (Anna Karenina, The Titan).


Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, will write, direct and serve as showrunner for the series, which takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Additional writers on the series include Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler), Beau Willimon (House of Cards), and Stephen Schiff (The Americans).


A release date for the series has not yet been announced.


