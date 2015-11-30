The Fight Against the Empire Will Continue in Star Wars Rebels Season Three

Our rebel heroes are set to return in 2016!

The story of the Ghost crew is far from over.

Disney XD has ordered a third season of Lucasfilm's animated series Star Wars Rebels, which follows a ragtag group of heroes that dare to strike back against Imperial forces. The third season is currently in production and scheduled to premiere in 2016, it was announced today by Marc Buhaj, senior vice president, Programming and General Manager, Disney XD.

In making the announcement, Buhaj said, "We are proud to bring our audience a third season of Star Wars Rebels, a series that has resonated across generations." Buhaj added, "The creative team behind the series continues to do a brilliant job in delivering on the key tenets that fans have come to expect from a Star Wars property including adventure, hope and the battle between good vs. evil."

Star Wars Rebels has incorporated classic characters, from Darth Vader to Lando Calrissian, while introducing new heroes and villains that have enriched the tapestry of the Star Wars galaxy. In celebration, look for a special issue of TV Guide Magazine -- with Star Wars Rebels on the cover and extensive Star Wars features -- on stands Thursday, December 3. Get a first look at the cover below and be sure to follow TV Guide Magazine on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more.

"We’re very proud of our incredibly creative Rebels team,” says Lucasfilm SVP of Development, Kiri Hart. “The show continues to tell fun, heartfelt, exciting new Star Wars stories week after week, and it’s beloved by fans of all ages. Season Three will see our rebel heroes face new obstacles and find new allies in their fight against the Empire.”

To date, Star Wars Rebels ranks as Disney XD’s #2 series in Total Viewers (1.3 million), Kids 6-11, Boys 6-11 and Boys 2-11. It’s the channel’s #1 program among Adults 18-49 and Men 18-49. In the most recent quarter tabulated (3Q15), Star Wars Rebels reached over 48 million unique Total Viewers in 157 countries/territories and in 30 languages. Star Wars Rebels has also generated nearly 4 million video starts on WATCH Disney XD.

The transformative second season of Star Wars Rebels featured the return of fan-favorite clone troopers Captain Rex, Captain Gregor, and Commander Wolffe, and the debut of new characters including the Seventh Sister, a cunning and crafty Inquisitor who is tasked by Darth Vader to track down the rebels. Following a series of critical events, the lives of our heroes will be changed forever as season three begins.

Star Wars Rebels is created by Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Days of Future Past, Sherlock Holmes), and Carrie Beck. The Lucasfilm Animation production is executive-produced by Filoni and Kinberg.

The season two voice cast includes Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan, Vanessa Marshall as Hera, Steve Blum as Zeb, Tiya Sircar as Sabine, Taylor Gray as Ezra, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex, Captain Gregor and Commander Wolffe, David Oyelowo as Agent Kallus and Sarah Michelle Gellar as the Seventh Sister Inquisitor.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars Rebels Season Three!