The Empire’s Holiday Spirit Has Come With This DIY Inferno Squad Ornament

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by painting the papier-mache ornament black on the front and back. Let dry completely.

Step 2: Next, cover the painted ornament in black glitter glue, and let dry completely.

Step 3: Once dry, trace the ornament on the back side of the shiny-red scrapbook paper. Draw or trace a second circle inside, creating a thin circle shape about half-an-inch wide.

Step 4: Cut the inside and outside circles you drew to create the half-inch thin circle.

Step 5: Glue the bottom half of thin red circle onto the ornament, with no glue on the top half so you can cut it later. Let the glue dry and trim the circle as needed.

Step 6: Cut three strips of the red scrapbook paper, half-an-inch wide and about six inches long. Using the Inferno Squad logo as a guide, cut one long strip with an angle on the end, but not long enough to touch the opposite side of the circle.

Repeat with one medium-length strip and one short strip. Use the angle you made for the long strip as a guide for the medium strip, then flip it in the other direction for the short strip.

Step 7: Glue the long strip to the middle of the ornament at an angle, leaving the straight end hanging over the side and unglued on that end.

Repeat with the other two strips, evenly spacing them apart, with the short strip above the long one.

Step 8: Use the craft knife to cut the thin circle between the strips, and then the flat ends of the paper strips along the edge of the ornament.

Step 9: Glue all of the paper down, and then use the decoupage glue on top to cover the paper in a layer of glue. Let dry completely.

Repeat on the other side if desired.

You’re now a part of Inferno Squad, trooper! The Empire’s (holiday) time has come.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.