The Clone Wars Rewatch: Framing the "Duchess of Mandalore"

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

41: “Duchess of Mandalore” (Season Two, Episode 14)

"In war, truth is the first casualty."

On Coruscant, word reaches Duchess Satine that Death Watch is mobilizing, sparking a Republic invasion. On the run from Republic authorities, Satine turns to her old friend Obi-Wan Kenobi for help.

In a war embroiling the galaxy, Duchess Satine just wants her planet to be left alone. But those who would seek a tactical advantage by involving Mandalore in the conflict are not so content to allow it.

Seemingly betrayed by her allies, overruled by the Galactic Senate supplying a Republic occupation and an intervention that threatens her stance as a neutral system, Satine is the victim of a corrupt government.

"Counting on the Republic is a mistake," she says. From her place outside of the growing turmoil, she can see the first suggestion of the changes to come more clearly than those inside the conflict.

Her character called into question, and finding herself framed for a crime she did not commit, Satine quickly goes from well heeled bureaucrat to fugitive on the run from the law.

But her integrity wins out. She still has friends willing to help put the inciting message into clearer and appropriate context. And she has Obi-Wan, her dear friend (and nothing more), who comes to her aid in her darkest hour.

For the third time in this story arc, Satine and Obi-Wan find themselves back-to-back, united against an impending doom.

Although Satine successfully clears her name in the end with some help from Padmé Amidala and others, the threats are far from over. Death Watch remains and the war continues to rage around her neutral homeworld.

The Coruscant plaza in this episode was inspired by a Ralph McQuarrie concept painting.

