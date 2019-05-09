The Clone Wars Rewatch: Children of "Corruption"

Immoral dealings have a disastrous effect on the future of Mandalore.

45: “Corruption” (Season Three, Episode 5)

"The challenge of hope is to overcome corruption."

Synopsis:

Padmé, on a diplomatic mission to Mandalore, partners with Duchess Satine to investigate something sinister -- Moogan smugglers have been sneaking in supplies, including tainted bottles of tea destined for the Mandalorian schools.

Analysis:

There are many ways to poison a community.

Misinformation and greed contaminates the moral fiber of neutral Mandalore, in part caused by desperation as trade routes are stifled and the people must turn to black market smugglers for supplies.

Those smugglers are in it for themselves, diluting their product with poison to double their profits. Then they pay off the low-ranking officials who are in place to protect the citizens, but willing to turn a blind eye to make a quick credit.

And it's the children who suffer the most and have the least amount of say in the matter. In their schools, they drink their tea blissfully unaware of any problem, guzzling a poison that sends hundreds to the hospital in an outbreak.

And what's it all for? So a few people in positions of power could slyly stuff their pockets at the expense of the lives of innocent?

Padmé remains hopeful that with the culprits identified and the tea eliminated, Mandalore will be safe once again. But even the optimistic Duchess Satine has her doubts. If people are willing to let their own children die, her people are in grave danger of losing the very future they're fighting for.

And this is only the beginning.

Intel:



Mandalore isn't just known for an affinity for cubist art -- even some of the foods are cube shaped.

