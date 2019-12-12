ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

The Child from The Mandalorian is Now a Disney+ Avatar

December 12, 2019
December 12, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Customize your profile with the new featured photo or choose from an array of other Star Wars heroes and villains.

Logging onto your Disney+ account just got a whole lot cuter. Today, Disney’s premiere streaming service launched a new avatar that pays homage to the beloved new Star Wars live-action series, The Mandalorian.

Specifically, the Child -- a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests -- will be added as an avatar selection. Stake your claim to this bounty before someone else in your family gets there first!

Check back on StarWars.com for even more details on this delightful new character, including products featuring the pint-sized star.

Watch The Mandalorian, streaming now on Disney+.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheMandalorian, #DisneyPlus

The Mandalorian DisneyPlus

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Returns with New Episodes

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Creators on the Growing World of The High Republic

    November 8, 2023

    November 8, 2023

    Nov 8

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Honored with 5 Children's & Family Emmy Nominations

    November 2, 2023

    November 2, 2023

    Nov 2

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    New Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Episodes Coming Soon

    August 18, 2023

    August 18, 2023

    Aug 18

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Quiz: Which Ahsoka Tano Are You?

    August 18, 2023

    August 18, 2023

    Aug 18

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Who Said the Quote from The Mandalorian?

    July 7, 2023

    July 7, 2023

    Jul 7

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved