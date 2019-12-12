The Child from The Mandalorian is Now a Disney+ Avatar

Customize your profile with the new featured photo or choose from an array of other Star Wars heroes and villains.

Logging onto your Disney+ account just got a whole lot cuter. Today, Disney’s premiere streaming service launched a new avatar that pays homage to the beloved new Star Wars live-action series, The Mandalorian.

Specifically, the Child -- a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests -- will be added as an avatar selection. Stake your claim to this bounty before someone else in your family gets there first!

Check back on StarWars.com for even more details on this delightful new character, including products featuring the pint-sized star.

Watch The Mandalorian, streaming now on Disney+.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheMandalorian, #DisneyPlus