Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season Two Coming to Blu-ray and DVD

The thrilling second season comes to Blu-ray and DVD on August 30, 2016.

Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season Two delivers all 22 action-packed episodes of the hit CG animated series’ second season, plus exclusive, never-before-seen bonus material on DVD and even more exclusive footage on Blu-ray! Available August 30, this thrilling continuation of the Star Wars Rebels saga depicts the continued efforts of the crew of the starship Ghost to defeat the evil Empire.

Amid growing Imperial oppression on Lothal, the rebels are forced to seek out new allies throughout the galaxy and additional resources to sustain their fight against the Empire. With the help of Ahsoka Tano, the crew of the Ghost bands together with a secret rebel cell and ex-soldiers from the Clone Wars to join a fledgling alliance determined to restore peace and freedom to the galaxy.

As Ezra continues his journey to become a Jedi under Kanan’s guidance, the threat of the dark side looms large over the fate of the growing rebellion. Darth Vader himself will dispatch new Inquisitors to snuff any spark of resistance, setting the stage for a climactic showdown in which past lives will be revealed, terrible truths will be discovered, and the lives of our heroes will be changed forever.

Star Wars Rebels was created by Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Days of Future Past, Sherlock Holmes), and Carrie Beck. The Lucasfilm Animation production is also executive-produced by Filoni and Kinberg.

Featuring the voices of Freddie Prinze Jr. (I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Kanan, Vanessa Marshall (TV’s Young Justice) as Hera, Steve Blum (The Boxtrolls) as Zeb, Tiya Sircar (The Internship) as Sabine, Taylor Gray (TV’s Bucket and Skinner’s Epic Adventures) as Ezra, Ashley Eckstein (Her Universe apparel) as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad, Phineas and Ferb) as Captain Rex and all the clones, David Oyelowo (Selma and The Butler) as Agent Kallus and Sarah Michelle Gellar (The Crazy Ones, Buffy The Vampire Slayer) as the Seventh Sister Inquisitor.

Bonus Features:

Blu-ray:



From Apprentice to Adversary: Vader vs. Ahsoka (Exclusive to Blu-ray) – Executive producer Dave Filoni reflects on the climactic ending of the season, when Ahsoka Tano finally confronts Darth Vader in a long-awaited, fierce, and epic lightsaber battle.

All DVD Bonus (see below)

DVD:

Connecting the Galaxy: Rebels Season Two – Uncover hidden references, easter eggs, and connections to the Star Wars universe found throughout the season.

Rebels Recon – Blast off with 20 fun, fast-paced episode recons, featuring behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with cast and crew, and more!

Format: Blu-ray (3-Disc) & DVD (4-Disc)Rating: TVY7 FV; CE: PG; CF: G (Bonus Material Not Rated)Run Time: Approximately 485 minutes (not including bonus)Closed Captioned: YesAspect Ratio: 1:78 (Widescreen)Audio: 5.1 Dolby DigitalLanguages/ Subtitles: English, French, German & Spanish

