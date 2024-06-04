ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: The Acolyte Is Here!

June 5, 2024
June 5, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Watch the mystery unfold with a two-episode series premiere available now on Disney+.

The Acolyte key art poster

The Jedi are being hunted. Will you take part in the investigation?

The Acolyte has arrived on Disney+, with a two-episode premiere that follows a shocking crime spree pitting a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior out for revenge.

Join the search for the assassin now and watch new episodes of The Acolyte each week as the mystery deepens.

For more on The Acolyte:

Then come back to StarWars.com every Wednesday for episode guides, new interviews, and much more as the story unfolds.

Watch the two-episode series premiere of Star Wars: The Acolyte now, with new episodes arriving each Tuesday on Disney+.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

The Acolyte Mae Indara Sol Leslye Headland Amandla Stenberg

