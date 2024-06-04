Star Wars: The Acolyte Is Here!

Watch the mystery unfold with a two-episode series premiere available now on Disney+.
The Jedi are being hunted. Will you take part in the investigation?
The Acolyte has arrived on Disney+, with a two-episode premiere that follows a shocking crime spree pitting a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior out for revenge.
Join the search for the assassin now and watch new episodes of The Acolyte each week as the mystery deepens.
For more on The Acolyte:
Watch creator Leslye Headland and Lucasfilm’s chief creative officer Dave Filoni discuss storytelling
Read a full interview with Headland on the series
Meet the new characters in the official Databank
Take a closer look at the costumes for Mae the assassin and several members of the Jedi Order
Delve into the storied past of Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh
Watch the thrilling final trailer
Then come back to StarWars.com every Wednesday for episode guides, new interviews, and much more as the story unfolds.
Watch the two-episode series premiere of Star Wars: The Acolyte now, with new episodes arriving each Tuesday on Disney+.