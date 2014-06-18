Star Wars Comics Preview: June 18, 2014

Get a first look at Star Wars: Darth Maul -- Son of Dathomir #2, continuing an untold story from Star Wars: The Clone Wars!

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL — SON OF DATHOMIR #2

$3.50

40 pages

With his Shadow Collective army stalled, Darth Maul calls on Mother Talzin for help and is sent reinforcements — the deadly Nightbrothers! Maul is ready again to take on the Separatist droid army, Count Dooku, and General Grievous — in a trio of simultaneous battles!

* Adapted from un-aired episodes of The Clone Wars TV show!



Jeremy BarlowJuan FrigeriMauro VargasWes DziobaChris Scalf