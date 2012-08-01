ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

SWCVI: First Look at Attendee Badge Art

August 1, 2012
StarWars.com Team

CVI_Badges_Yoda

There are a lot of things that set Star Wars Celebration apart from the slew of other pop culture conventions out there -- Stormtooper security guards, life-size TIE Fighters in the hall, droid races -- but some are more subtle, like the badges that all attendees and staff wear. Unlike most cons that use the same boring badge design with minor color variations for every type of attendee, Star Wars Celebration is known for its badge collections, with over 15 badges -- each with an artist's fresh take on classic characters.

To fit Celebration VI's "Join the Party" theme, artists Chris Trevas and Brian Rood came up with 19 new character designs featuring famous faces from a galaxy far, far away celebrating Celebration. Click through to see them all, from a moustachioed Droid general to a balloon wielding bounty hunter!

What character will you be wearing at Star Wars Celebration VI? Click on any badge to see the full version!

  • Sunday Child: Boba Fett

    Sunday Child: Boba Fett

  • Thursday Adult: Clone Trooper

    Thursday Adult: Clone Trooper

  • Child Under 6: Grievous

    Child Under 6: Grievous

  • All Access: Han Solo

    All Access: Han Solo

  • Friday Child: Jawa

    Friday Child: Jawa

  • Special Guest: Lando

    Special Guest: Lando

  • Sunday Adult: Leia

    Sunday Adult: Leia

  • Staff: Luke

    Staff: Luke

  • Exhibitor: Darth Maul

    Exhibitor: Darth Maul

  • Jedi Knight VIP: Obi-Wan

    Jedi Knight VIP: Obi-Wan

  • Thursday Child: Padme

    Thursday Child: Padme

  • Jedi Master VIP: Qui-Gon

    Jedi Master VIP: Qui-Gon

  • 4 Day Child: Artoo

    4 Day Child: Artoo

  • Media: Darth Sidious

    Media: Darth Sidious

  • Crew: Stormtrooper

    Crew: Stormtrooper

  • Saturday Child: Threepio

    Saturday Child: Threepio

  • Saturday Adult: Darth Vader

    Saturday Adult: Darth Vader

  • 4 Day Adult: Yoda

    4 Day Adult: Yoda

  • Friday Adult: Chewie

    Friday Adult: Chewie

  • celebration-badgeart

    celebration-badgeart

    • Star Wars Celebration VI is coming to Orlando, Florida on August 23-26. Join the party that brings together fans of all ages to celebrate the pop culture phenomenon that is Star Wars.

    Celebration VI Star Wars Art

