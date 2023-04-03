ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Check Out Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Exclusives from Hasbro, the LEGO Group, and More

April 3, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Get a first look at a galaxy of collectibles coming to the Star Wars event of the year.

Collectors, bring the big suitcase to Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023.

Star Wars Celebration is known for its reveals, panels, and celebrity guests, among other highlights, but it's also home to items available nowhere else — and Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be no different! In addition to show-only items available in the Celebration Store, fans heading to London can look forward to exclusives and first-to-market items from the world's biggest Star Wars licensees. See below for a first look, and then pick up your favorites at their respective booths.

Citizen Watches - Exclusive Celebration Branding

Citizen Watch Corp

Various

SWCE Dark Horse Exclusive

Dark Horse

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Jaxxon Annual

Denuo Novo_Rubies Mandalorian helmet

Denuo Novo (First to Market)

The Mandalorian Helmet (Battle Damaged and Muddy Versions)

Trapper Wolf mini bust by Diamond Select

Diamond Select Toys

Trapper Wolf 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust

Disney Lucasfilm Publishing SWCE Exclusives

Disney Lucasfilm Publishing (First to Market)

Star Wars: The High Republic Box Set; Quest for Planet X; Path of Vengeance

Star Wars timelines

DK Publishing (First to Market)

Star Wars: Timelines

star Wars 100 Objects cover

DK Publishing (First to Market)

Star Wars: 100 Objects

Exquisite Gaming Darth Vader

Exquisite Gaming (First to Market)

Darth Vader Icon

Forbidden Planet - FigPin Exclusives


FiGPiN

Various

Funko Jar Jar Binks exclusive

Funko 

Jar Jar Binks

Funko 2-pack exclusive

Funko

R2-D2 & R5-D4 2-Pack

Hasbro - Darth Vader Exclusives

Hasbro

Revenge of the Jedi Darth Vader (Star Wars: The Black Series)

Heroes & Villains (BioWorld) Exclusive Mandalorian Tee

Heroes & Villains (BioWorld)

The Mandalorian Tee

Heroes & Villains (BioWorld) - Exclusive Tees

Heroes & Villains (BioWorld) (First to Market)

Ahsoka Collection

LEGO Battle of Endor Brickheadz

The LEGO Group 

Various Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz

Loungefly - Armorer Mini Cosplay Backpack and Wallet

Loungefly (First to Market)

Armorer Mini Cosplay Backpack and Wallet

Loungefly ROTJ Exclusives

Loungefly (First to Market)

Various

MobyFox - AOTC Watch BandExclusive

MobyFox

Star Wars: The Clone Wars 20th Anniversary Watch Strap

MobyFox - Han Solo Watch Band Exclusive

MobyFox (First to Market)

Han Solo in Carbonite Watch Strap

Random House - Star Wars Cataclysm (SWTHR #6) cover

Random House (First to Market)

Star Wars: Cataclysm

Rhinoshield SWCE Phone Grip

Rhinoshield

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Phone Grip

Rhinoshield Star Wars phone cover

Rhinoshield (First to Market)

Star Wars Phone Grip

Stance Jedi Box Set

Stance (First to Market)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Lunchbox and Socks

Topps - SWCE Card Exclusives

Topps - SWCE Card Box Exclusives

Topps

Star Wars Galaxy - Celebration Edition Trading Card Box Sets

Note: There are four different box sets being offered throughout Star Wars Celebration: one available each day, or fans can buy a bundle of all four sets.

