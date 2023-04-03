Check Out Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Exclusives from Hasbro, the LEGO Group, and More

Get a first look at a galaxy of collectibles coming to the Star Wars event of the year.
Collectors, bring the big suitcase to Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023.
Star Wars Celebration is known for its reveals, panels, and celebrity guests, among other highlights, but it's also home to items available nowhere else — and Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be no different! In addition to show-only items available in the Celebration Store, fans heading to London can look forward to exclusives and first-to-market items from the world's biggest Star Wars licensees. See below for a first look, and then pick up your favorites at their respective booths.
Citizen Watch Corp
Various
Dark Horse
Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Jaxxon Annual
Denuo Novo (First to Market)
The Mandalorian Helmet (Battle Damaged and Muddy Versions)Diamond Select Toys
Trapper Wolf 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust
Disney Lucasfilm Publishing (First to Market)
Star Wars: The High Republic Box Set; Quest for Planet X; Path of Vengeance
DK Publishing (First to Market)
Star Wars: Timelines
DK Publishing (First to Market)
Star Wars: 100 Objects
Exquisite Gaming (First to Market)
Darth Vader Icon
FiGPiN
VariousFunko
Jar Jar Binks
Funko
R2-D2 & R5-D4 2-Pack
Hasbro
Revenge of the Jedi Darth Vader (Star Wars: The Black Series)
Heroes & Villains (BioWorld)
The Mandalorian Tee
Heroes & Villains (BioWorld) (First to Market)
Ahsoka Collection
The LEGO Group
Various Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz
Loungefly (First to Market)
Armorer Mini Cosplay Backpack and Wallet
Loungefly (First to Market)
Various
MobyFox
Star Wars: The Clone Wars 20th Anniversary Watch Strap
MobyFox (First to Market)
Han Solo in Carbonite Watch Strap
Random House (First to Market)
Star Wars: Cataclysm
Rhinoshield
Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Phone Grip
Rhinoshield (First to Market)
Star Wars Phone Grip
Stance (First to Market)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Lunchbox and Socks
Topps
Star Wars Galaxy - Celebration Edition Trading Card Box Sets
Note: There are four different box sets being offered throughout Star Wars Celebration: one available each day, or fans can buy a bundle of all four sets.