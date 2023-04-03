Check Out Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Exclusives from Hasbro, the LEGO Group, and More

Get a first look at a galaxy of collectibles coming to the Star Wars event of the year.

Collectors, bring the big suitcase to Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023.

Star Wars Celebration is known for its reveals, panels, and celebrity guests, among other highlights, but it's also home to items available nowhere else — and Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be no different! In addition to show-only items available in the Celebration Store, fans heading to London can look forward to exclusives and first-to-market items from the world's biggest Star Wars licensees. See below for a first look, and then pick up your favorites at their respective booths.

Citizen Watch Corp Various

Dark Horse

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Jaxxon Annual Denuo Novo (First to Market)

The Mandalorian Helmet (Battle Damaged and Muddy Versions) Diamond Select Toys

Trapper Wolf 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust

Disney Lucasfilm Publishing (First to Market)



Star Wars: The High Republic Box Set; Quest for Planet X; Path of Vengeance

DK Publishing (First to Market)

Star Wars: Timelines DK Publishing (First to Market) Star Wars: 100 Objects

Exquisite Gaming (First to Market)

Darth Vader Icon

FiGPiN Various Funko