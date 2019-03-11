ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Panel Set for Star Wars Celebration Chicago

March 11, 2019
March 11, 2019

The minds behind the groundbreaking Star Wars-themed land will gather for a revealing discussion…and some surprises.

The time to explore Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Star Wars-themed land opening on May 31 at Disneyland Resort in Southern California and August 29 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, is almost here. And next month you can hear from the teams that made Batuu a reality.

StarWars.com is excited to announce “Bringing Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Life,” a special panel discussion on Saturday, April 13, coming to Star Wars Celebration Chicago. Join team members from Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm as they share stories about what it takes to bring Star Wars to life and how visitors can live their very own Star Wars stories. And, there might just be a few surprises, too!

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more Star Wars Celebration Chicago updates!

Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

