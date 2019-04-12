ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

SWCC 2019: Get Your First Look at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Product Packaging

April 12, 2019
April 12, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Pick up your own on Triple Force Friday this fall!

Collectors can finish what they started and pick up toys and other merchandise for Star WarsThe Rise of Skywalker on Triple Force Friday this fall.

But today, fans got their first peek at the packaging for the line, with a piece of box art revealed at Star Wars Celebration Chicago. Check it out below!

Packaging for merchandise from Episode IX.

Visitors to the exhibition hall floor can get their photo taken in a life-size replica of the packaging all weekend.

And on Triple Force Friday, coming October 4, you’ll have your first chance to scoop up merchandise linked to Episode IX, The Mandalorian and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Visit StarWars.com's Star Wars Celebration Chicago hub for all the latest Celebration news.

Site tags: #StarWarsCelebrationChicago2019, #SWCCNews

Episode IX Triple Force Friday SWCC 2019

