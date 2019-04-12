Pick up your own on Triple Force Friday this fall!

Collectors can finish what they started and pick up toys and other merchandise for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Triple Force Friday this fall.

But today, fans got their first peek at the packaging for the line, with a piece of box art revealed at Star Wars Celebration Chicago. Check it out below!

Visitors to the exhibition hall floor can get their photo taken in a life-size replica of the packaging all weekend.

And on Triple Force Friday, coming October 4, you’ll have your first chance to scoop up merchandise linked to Episode IX, The Mandalorian and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Visit StarWars.com's Star Wars Celebration Chicago hub for all the latest Celebration news.

Site tags: #StarWarsCelebrationChicago2019, #SWCCNews