Star Wars: Episode IX Panel Coming to Star Wars Celebration Chicago

Join Kathleen Kennedy and J.J. Abrams for a discussion on the upcoming film.

With the culmination of the Skywalker Saga arriving before the end of the year, the Star Wars: Episode IX panel is one you will definitely not want to miss! With Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars: Episode IX director J.J. Abrams appearing on stage, you can count on plenty of surprises and special guests to keep your imagination buzzing for the rest of Celebration! Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages.

Check out this week's episode of The Star Wars Show for even more Star Wars Celebration news!



And stay tuned to StarWars.com for more Star Wars Celebration Chicago updates!

Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

Photo by Mary Franklin/Lacey Gilleran/ReedPop.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsCelebrationChicago2019, #ComingToSWCC