ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

Stormtrooper Butter

November 24, 2015
November 24, 2015
Jenn Fujikawa

Spread tyranny throughout the galaxy AND your holiday meals.

When it comes to setting up a holiday dinner table, why not make it more festive by incorporating Star Wars! Flavored butter can be made to be savory or sweet. Pumpkin Spice and Cranberry orange butters are warm and seasonal and taste great with breads and scones. Garlic Herb and Sriracha Lime have a kick that goes well with crackers and sandwiches made of leftovers.

By shaping them into stormtrooper helmets the butter becomes a unique and fun way to add Star Wars to your traditional holiday meal.

Stormtrooper butter recipe

Flavored Stormtrooper Butter

Pumpkin Spice Butter:
1/2 cup salted butter, softened
1/4 cup canned pumpkin
1 Tablespoon brown sugar
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon cloves

Cranberry Orange Butter
1/2 cup salted butter, softened
1/4 cup fresh cranberries, diced
2 teaspoons brown sugar
2 teaspoons orange zest

Garlic Herb Butter
1/2 cup salted butter, softened
1 garlic clove, minced
1 Tablespoon parsley, minced

Sriracha Lime Butter
1/2 cup salted butter, softened
2 Tablespoons Sriracha
2 teaspoons lime zest

  • butter flavors

    of
    butter flavors

    of
  • butter flavors2

    of
    butter flavors2

    of

    • butter in mold

    Directions:

    1. Each flavor is made the same way. In a bowl, beat the butter with its respective ingredients until combined.

    2. Press into silicone molds and chill until solid.

    3. Turn the butter out of the molds and serve immediately.

    Now, your butter will strike fear in the hearts of rebels everywhere.

    Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes  and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

    Stormtrooper

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Max Rebo Donuts are the Biggest Hit Since "Lapti Nek"

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved