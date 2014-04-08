ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

Still the Master: Obi-Wan Kenobi Wins This Is Madness 2014

April 8, 2014
April 8, 2014

The legendary Jedi defeats Darth Vader for the championship in StarWars.com's fan-voted tournament!

+ Enlarge Image


It looks like Obi-Wan Kenobi really did become more powerful than Darth Vader could possibly imagine -- thanks to Star Wars fans.

The Jedi Master defeated his former apprentice for the championship in This Is Madness: The Star Wars Character Tournament, StarWars.com's fan-voted competition that decides the galaxy's most popular hero or villain. Obi-Wan won with a decisive 59% of the vote, jumping out to an early lead and never relinquishing. As a hero of the prequels, the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the original trilogy, he has a cross-generational appeal that is hard to match, even for a Sith Lord.

In celebration of Obi-Wan's title win, WeLoveFine.com is offering a limited edition This Is Madness championship shirt with the famed Jedi atop the tournament bracket. The tee features Lucasfilm's official logo for the tourney and reflects the unique art style of thisismadness.starwars.com.

Obi-Wan had perhaps the hardest road to the championship, emerging victorious over several Star Wars icons, including Luke Skywalker (65% - 35%), reigning champion Yoda (51% - 49%), R2-D2 (73% - 27%), and Han Solo (63% - 37%). Darth Vader, conversely, came up short (one might say he "Force choked") for the second straight year in the final. In addition to voting Obi-Wan champion for the first time, however, fans engaged and competed in This Is Madness in an entirely new way.

Wikia, in collaboration with StarWars.com, launched "Predict the Madness." Fans were able to fill out their own brackets, share them with friends, and become eligible to win prizes from Sideshow Collectibles. More than 4,500 participants entered, but only one -- username Jarbatooth -- had a perfect bracket.

Yoda, winner of the inaugural edition of This Is Madness, kicked off the tournament with a special interview on ESPN's SportsNation. He spoke to Max Kellerman about his win and also addressed the outcome of his first matchup against Obi-Wan, saying, "picked the better-looking Jedi, voters did."

This year's competition featured a new play-in round and 32 combatants, with Tatooine junk-dealer Watto offering "expert" advice on each matchup. Reached for comment on Obi-Wan's win, he only replied, "Ahhh, big surprise. If he's anything like-a his Master, Qui-Gon, he probably fixed the tournament! Admittedly, I, uh, also tried to fix the tournament. But that's neither here nor-a there."

Lucasfilm thanks everyone who voted in This Is Madness.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Happy Holidays from StarWars.com

    December 22, 2023

    December 22, 2023

    Dec 22

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Tori Fox Makes Sy Snootles Chic and Klaud Couture

    December 7, 2023

    December 7, 2023

    Dec 7

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: A Tale of Two Sabines

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Keith Yarde Is a Star Wars Fan Like His Father, Kerwin, Before Him

    June 15, 2023

    June 15, 2023

    Jun 15

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: As Blue Milk Mama, Jacquelyn Smith Bakes Up Delectable Desserts

    November 4, 2022

    November 4, 2022

    Nov 4

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Bring Us “Pan Solo” and a Cookie

    November 4, 2022

    November 4, 2022

    Nov 4

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Isabella Holguin’s High Republic Cosplay Is For Light and Life

    October 6, 2022

    October 6, 2022

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Bill McBride’s Most Impressive Darth Vader Collection

    September 20, 2022

    September 20, 2022

    Sep 20

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved