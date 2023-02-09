Begin Your Younglings’ Training with Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Books – First Look

A galaxy of children’s titles based on the upcoming animated series is on the way.

Your little ones can soon take their first steps into a larger world of reading — with Star Wars.

StarWars.com and This Week! In Star Wars are excited to reveal a new series of books for kids based on the upcoming all-ages animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. The collection of titles has been designed for ages 3-5 and 3-7, and ranges from readers to Little Golden Books, all fully-illustrated in the art style of the show.

Young Jedi Adventures is the first full-length animated Star Wars series created for preschoolers and their families. These original stories will follow younglings as they are swept off into adventures, and start their journeys on the path to becoming Jedi Knights, learning valuable skills for our galaxy and the galaxy far, far away. The Jedi-in-training will tackle topics of compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience, and friendship. StarWars.com and This Week! In Star Wars also revealed the premiere date, cast, and new images from the series today.

Young Jedi Adventures will be part of the era known as the High Republic, set centuries before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and currently being explored in the New York Times bestselling series of books and comics for all ages, Star Wars: The High Republic.

Get a first look at the Young Jedi Adventures books below, along with story descriptions and release dates!