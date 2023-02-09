Begin Your Younglings’ Training with Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Books – First Look

A galaxy of children’s titles based on the upcoming animated series is on the way.
Your little ones can soon take their first steps into a larger world of reading — with Star Wars.
StarWars.com and This Week! In Star Wars are excited to reveal a new series of books for kids based on the upcoming all-ages animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. The collection of titles has been designed for ages 3-5 and 3-7, and ranges from readers to Little Golden Books, all fully-illustrated in the art style of the show.
Young Jedi Adventures is the first full-length animated Star Wars series created for preschoolers and their families. These original stories will follow younglings as they are swept off into adventures, and start their journeys on the path to becoming Jedi Knights, learning valuable skills for our galaxy and the galaxy far, far away. The Jedi-in-training will tackle topics of compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience, and friendship. StarWars.com and This Week! In Star Wars also revealed the premiere date, cast, and new images from the series today.
Young Jedi Adventures will be part of the era known as the High Republic, set centuries before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and currently being explored in the New York Times bestselling series of books and comics for all ages, Star Wars: The High Republic.
Get a first look at the Young Jedi Adventures books below, along with story descriptions and release dates!Young Jedi Adventures: Jedi Training
Join youngling Kai Brightstar and his best friends, Lys and Nubs, on Tenoo as they learn the way of the Force and train to become Jedi Knights! Featuring concept art that inspired the style for the series and filled with empowering messages about teamwork and the importance of helping others, young readers will find the adventure and heart they can only get in a galaxy far, far away.
On Sale: May 2, 2023
A collection of adventurous original short stories starring Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs featuring Master Zia, Taborr, and Yoda. Star Wars: My First Comic Readers are easy-to-read comic books that introduce young fans to graphic novels with simple text, accessible layouts, and clear storylines.
On Sale: June 2023
Get Well, Nubs
When the youngling Nubs wakes up sick, his Jedi-in- training friends Kai Brightstar and Lys Solay must search for a special leaf that will cure his ills in time for him to join a field trip he’d been looking forward to.
On Sale: July 25, 2023
Yoda’s Mission: World of Reading Level 1 Reader
Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs are sent on a special mission for Master Yoda! When the pirate Taborr steals Kai’s lightsaber, Kai has to decide between losing his lightsaber forever or finishing the mission before it’s too late.
On Sale: September 5, 2023
Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs are younglings training to be Jedi Knights. Master Yoda sends them to an outpost temple on the planet of Tenoo. But before they reach the new temple, they have to learn how to work together to stop some greedy pirates!
On Sale: September 5, 2023
See Young Jedi Adventures books and more on the latest episode of This Week! In Star Wars below!