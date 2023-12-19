ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

December 19, 2023
StarWars.com Team

The Disney+ and Disney Junior animated series takes home awards for editing and sound mixing.

StarWars.com is excited to report that Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures was honored with two wins on Sunday at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The Disney+ and Disney Junior animated series, which debuted earlier this year, took home awards for Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program (Editors: Brian Dawley, Louis Legge, Danielle Altura, Zachary Bulman, Pamela Cabrera, Petrus Gammelgard) and Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program (Re-Recording Mixers: Fil Brown, Melissa Ellis; Supervising Sound Editor: Heather Olsen, MPSE; Foley Mixer: David Bonilla, MPSE; Foley Artist: John “J” Lampinen; Dialogue Editor: Robbi Smith, MPSE).

"The entire creative team that put so much heart and soul into this series is incredibly honored to be recognized with two Children's & Family Emmy Awards," says Lucasfilm's James Waugh, SVP, franchise content and strategy. “We could not be more proud of the incredibly talented artists and craftspeople that have made the show so special. When we first started working on Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures with Michael Olson in 2019, executive producers Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, and I were thrilled to also partner with Wild Canary and Icon Creative, two of the best animation studios in this industry. These two Emmys are a testament to an incredible team that came together across studios to make this show. It reflects their hard work, passion, and dedication to making each episode a heartfelt, visually stunning experience, one that honors the commitment to excellence in storytelling that is so synonymous with the Star Wars galaxy. To the Television Academy, and to the Star Wars fans who have embraced this series, and its characters, thank you."

The series received five nominations in total, including Outstanding Pre-School Animated Series, Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program, and Outstanding Main Title. Set 200 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and during the High Republic era, Young Jedi Adventures follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. More episodes from Season 1 are on the way in 2024.

For more on Young Jedi Adventures, check out StarWars.com’s interviews with the show’s creators on the making of the series and its latest crop of episodes.

Thank you to all fans of Young Jedi Adventures. For light and life!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Emmy Awards Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

