Explore Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 with New Episode Guides

Check out story galleries, trivia, concept art, and more.

For Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, Lucasfilm partnered with studios from around the world to create new interpretations of the galaxy far, far away like none seen before. And now you can explore those stories with StarWars.com’s official, exclusive Episode Guides.



In every Episode Guide, you can enjoy a story gallery, featuring the main events of each installment; go inside the episode with a trivia gallery, which includes behind-the-scenes insights and Easter eggs (Did you know that a 1980s Kenner toy vehicle inspired tanks seen in “The Spy Dancer?” Now you do, and you can find out which one!) right from the creators; and view a concept art gallery, showcasing the evolution of the short’s designs. Plus, you’ll find an archive of StarWars.com’s interviews with Volume 2 directors, episodic highlights, and videos. Check out the Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Episode Guides at the links below: