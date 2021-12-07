The Ronin from Star Wars: Visions has Arrived

The stars of "The Duel" have been given the Funko Pop! treatment alongside other new collectibles from the anime anthology including "THE TWINS."
A mysterious stranger and his droid are making their way to your collectibles shelf.
The Ronin and B5-56, from the Star Wars: Visions short "The Duel," are joining the Funko Pop! Star Wars collection, and StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal the deluxe bobblehead as well as a pair of Bandai statues from "THE TWINS."
For the Pop! scene, designers have rendered the unique hand-drawn black-and-white style in an unmistakable Funko sculpt, with the Ronin's red lightsaber adding a pop of color to the two bobbleheads.
From Bandai, new highly-posable sculpts of Karre and Am are poised for battle, becoming the newest S.H. Figuarts collectible action figures to join a sprawling collection of highly-detailed characters from across the Star Wars galaxy. All three are among the first pieces available for purchase from the Star Wars: Visions animated anthology, with the Bandai and Funko collectibles available in the US only at Target.