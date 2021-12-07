ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Ronin from Star Wars: Visions has Arrived

December 7, 2021
December 7, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The stars of "The Duel" have been given the Funko Pop! treatment alongside other new collectibles from the anime anthology including "THE TWINS."

A mysterious stranger and his droid are making their way to your collectibles shelf.


The Ronin and B5-56, from the Star Wars: Visions short "The Duel," are joining the Funko Pop! Star Wars collection, and StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal the deluxe bobblehead as well as a pair of Bandai statues from "THE TWINS."

Funko POP! Deluxe featuring the Ronin and B5-56 from "The Duel." in box Funko POP! Deluxe featuring the Ronin and B5-56 from "The Duel."


For the Pop! scene, designers have rendered the unique hand-drawn black-and-white style in an unmistakable Funko sculpt, with the Ronin's red lightsaber adding a pop of color to the two bobbleheads.



Bandai kinetic sculpts of Am Bandai kinetic sculpts of Karre




From Bandai, new highly-posable sculpts of Karre and Am are poised for battle, becoming the newest S.H. Figuarts collectible action figures to join a sprawling collection of highly-detailed characters from across the Star Wars galaxy. All three are among the first pieces available for purchase from the Star Wars: Visions animated anthology, with the Bandai and Funko collectibles available in the US only at Target.

