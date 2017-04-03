ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Stickers Strike Back in The Star Wars Topps Classic Sticker Book - First Look!

April 3, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Peek inside a very cool new collection of Topps' vintage stickers.

What was the best part of collecting Star Wars trading cards in the '70s and '80s, not counting the cards themselves? Well, that's easy -- the awesome Star Wars stickers! Striking images of the saga's heroes and villains, ready to be placed on notebooks and binders and, probably to your parents' chagrin, furniture. And thanks to the Star Wars Topps Classic Sticker Book, available tomorrow, April 4, your favorite retro stickers are back.

The cover of the Star Wars Topps Classic Sticker Book features Darth Vader, Luke, Leia, and all the main characters from the original trilogy.

Star Wars Topps Classic Sticker Book is the first-ever collection of Topps' stickers, featuring more than 250 stickers, all scanned from the original releases and, most importantly, removable. Culled from the trading card series for Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, it faithfully reproduces the stickers, from colors to design, with many in their original sizes. You can get a special first look in the gallery below.

    • This collection goes beyond the stickers of the original sets, however. Star Wars Topps Classic Sticker Book also includes 18 bonus stickers from the Journey to Star Wars: The Force Awakens program, plus five pullout backgrounds allowing you to make your own sticker posters.

    The stickers strike back tomorrow. Pro-tip: Use the pull-out backgrounds to display them this time around. Not your furniture.

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

