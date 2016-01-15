ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Latest Intel on Topps' Star Wars Trading Cards

January 16, 2016
January 16, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Ready your collector tractor beams!

Calling all bounty hunters and galactic collectors: Topps' Star Wars series are the trading cards you're looking for. From Star Wars: The Force Awakens to saga-spanning collections to discs to autographed chase cards that will probably end up in Maz Kanata's castle one day, there's something for everyone. Get the intel you need on three essential sets -- all available now -- below, including special preview galleries!

Topps Star Wars: The Force Awakens Series 1

  • Featuring characters and storylines from Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  • Exciting inserts to chase including Stickers, Concept Art, Weapons, Movie Scenes, Character Montages, Locations, The First Order Rises, and Behind The Scenes
  • Over 50 Medallion cards to chase in gold, silver, bronze, and platinum
  • First Order Stormtrooper Costume pieces to collect
  • Autographs from the cast including John Boyega, Harrison Ford, CarrieFisher, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, Peter Mayhew, Tim Rose, Mike Quinn, and Warwick Davis
  • Available in hobby shops and retailers nationwide

  • Poe's Interrogation

    of
    Poe's Interrogation

    of
  • Poe Dameron's Mission

    of
    Poe Dameron's Mission

    of
  • Chancellor Villecham

    of
    Chancellor Villecham

    of
  • Colonel Datoo

    of
    Colonel Datoo

    of
  • BTS 1 - Cast Assembles

    of
    BTS 1 - Cast Assembles

    of
  • Concept Art - Sarco Plank

    of
    Concept Art - Sarco Plank

    of
  • Concept Art - Starkiller Base

    of
    Concept Art - Starkiller Base

    of
  • Montages - Kylo ren

    of
    Montages - Kylo ren

    of

    • Topps Star Wars Galactic Connexions Series 2

    • Featuring 75 characters from across the Star Wars saga
    • A wide variety of disc colors and rare foils to chase
    • New ultra-rare purple lightsaber disc to chase
    • New solid 14kt gold disc to chase featuring Princess Leia in her Boushh disguise
    • Available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com

  • anakin_foil

    of
    anakin_foil

    of
  • ATATgray

    of
    ATATgray

    of
  • BB8_foil

    of
    BB8_foil

    of
  • Boussh_gold

    of
    Boussh_gold

    of

    • Topps Star Wars High Tek Collector Cards

    • A new high-end collector set based on High Tek, one of Topps' most iconic brands
    • Featuring gorgeous high-end plastic technology
    • Over 55 on-card autograph signers including Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, John Boyega, David Prowse, first-time signers George Takei, DeepRoy, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Brian Blessed, and many more
    • Numerous patterns and parallels to chase
    • Available exclusively in hobby shops

  • 15SWHT_BASE_AUTO_1001_LukeSkywalker

    of
    15SWHT_BASE_AUTO_1001_LukeSkywalker

    of
  • 15SWHT_BASE_AUTO_1002_PrincessLeia

    of
    15SWHT_BASE_AUTO_1002_PrincessLeia

    of
  • 15SWHT_SketchCard

    of
    15SWHT_SketchCard

    of
  • 15SWHT_SketchCard2

    of
    15SWHT_SketchCard2

    of
  • 15SWHT_TekHeads_C3PO

    of
    15SWHT_TekHeads_C3PO

    of
  • Tiya Sircar Hi-Tek Auto

    of
    Tiya Sircar Hi-Tek Auto

    of
  • 15SWHT_BASE_1003_HanSolo

    of
    15SWHT_BASE_1003_HanSolo

    of
  • 15SWHT_BASE_1004_DarthVader

    of
    15SWHT_BASE_1004_DarthVader

    of

    • Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Topps' Star Wars trading cards!

    topps star wars trading cards

