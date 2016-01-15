The Latest Intel on Topps' Star Wars Trading Cards

Ready your collector tractor beams!

Calling all bounty hunters and galactic collectors: Topps' Star Wars series are the trading cards you're looking for. From Star Wars: The Force Awakens to saga-spanning collections to discs to autographed chase cards that will probably end up in Maz Kanata's castle one day, there's something for everyone. Get the intel you need on three essential sets -- all available now -- below, including special preview galleries!

Topps Star Wars: The Force Awakens Series 1

