The Latest Intel on Topps' Star Wars Trading Cards

Ready your collector tractor beams!
Calling all bounty hunters and galactic collectors: Topps' Star Wars series are the trading cards you're looking for. From Star Wars: The Force Awakens to saga-spanning collections to discs to autographed chase cards that will probably end up in Maz Kanata's castle one day, there's something for everyone. Get the intel you need on three essential sets -- all available now -- below, including special preview galleries!
Topps Star Wars: The Force Awakens Series 1
- Featuring characters and storylines from Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Exciting inserts to chase including Stickers, Concept Art, Weapons, Movie Scenes, Character Montages, Locations, The First Order Rises, and Behind The Scenes
- Over 50 Medallion cards to chase in gold, silver, bronze, and platinum
- First Order Stormtrooper Costume pieces to collect
- Autographs from the cast including John Boyega, Harrison Ford, CarrieFisher, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, Peter Mayhew, Tim Rose, Mike Quinn, and Warwick Davis
- Available in hobby shops and retailers nationwide