See the Stunning Cover for Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel - Exclusive Reveal

StarWars.com has a first look at artist Oliver Cuthbertson's painting that will grace the upcoming book.

This isn’t the honeymoon they were hoping for.

The upcoming novel Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel by Beth Revis, set after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, will feature the wedding of Han and Leia -- a well-deserved moment of joy after years of fighting. But when duo embarks on their honeymoon aboard the luxury Halcyon starcruiser, they find that the battle with the Empire is far from over. StarWars.com is excited to reveal the gorgeous, fully-painted cover by Oliver Cuthbertson, showing that while our favorite nerf herder and rebel princess are very much in love, danger still lurks. Check it out below.

“It has been absolutely lovely working with the team at Del Rey on this and quite literally a dream come true," Cuthbertson tells StarWars.com. "I wrote a list of 'things I want to do when I grow up' when I was about 11 and working on Star Wars book covers was right at the top!”

