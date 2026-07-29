Meet the heroes and villains of a familiar but very different galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi, a new limited series from Lucasfilm and Production I.G, arrives in one week on Disney+ and Hulu! The story, which began in the fan-favorite “The Ninth Jedi” short from Star Wars: Visions Volume 1 and continued with the poignant “The Ninth Jedi - Child of Hope” in Star Wars: Visions Volume 3, takes place in a future long after the fall of the Sith. The Jedi Order is gone, but hope remains for their return to a galaxy torn apart by war.

Before Kara’s journey resumes in the new series arriving August 5, let’s take a moment to get reacquainted with her and some of the people she encounters during her galaxy-spanning adventure so far.

Lah Kara

Lah Kara is a spirited teenage girl who lives with her father, a sabersmith, on the frozen world of Hy Izlan. Kara has a natural talent for lightsaber combat and begins training in the Force when she’s very young, although she struggles with believing in her own abilities. Years later, when her father is captured by Jedi Hunters, Kara seeks out Margrave Juro for help and finds herself in the middle of a Sith ambush.

While Kara initially wields a colorless lightsaber blade, it turns bright green in her hands as she holds her own against the Sith warriors in the Aerial Temple. As Kara continues her mission to find and rescue her father, her strength and trust in the Force grows.

Lah Zhima

Once a Jedi Knight renowned for his combat ability, Lah Zhima makes a new home on the remote planet of Hy Izlan with his daughter, Kara. As a sabersmith, Zhima has the aptitude and knowledge to temper kyber crystals to reflect the wielder’s connection to the Force. After he builds eight lightsabers at Margrave Juro’s request, Zhima is seized by Jedi Hunters and transported to Nawaam’s vast fortress.

Ethan

An earnest young man, Ethan is one of the seven Force users who responded to Margrave Juro’s summons to the Aerial Temple of Hy Izlan. He has no Master but feels a strong connection to the Force. Ethan’s lightsaber blade is blue, and he wields it without fear when the Sith reveal themselves. Afterward, he accompanies Juro, Homen, and Kara as they search for a way to save Lah Zhima and rebuild the Jedi Order.

Margrave Juro

Margrave Juro is the leader of the remote Outer Rim planet Hy Izlan. Once a Jedi Knight who trained alongside Lah Zhima under Master Reno Tsutara, he now seeks to restore the Jedi Order. Juro bears a long scar across his face that hints at a history of hard-fought battles. A lightsaber blade glows green when held in Juro’s hands.

99-99 (Four-Nines)

Four-Nines is a small, floating droid with yellow plating who stays resolutely by Lah Kara’s side, even when she ventures into danger. She considers the excitable droid a friend and turns to him for a hug when she needs comfort. Later, Four-Nines accompanies Ethan on a perilous but important undercover mission.

Gramps (Old Droid)

Despite his advanced age and cantankerous personality, Gramps is a skillful and wily pilot droid that agrees to Kara’s request to take her to the station orbiting Hy Izlan. (He’d rather be relaxing with a hot drink, though.) Gramps later accompanies Kara, Juro, Homen, and Ethan on their mission to rescue Lah Zhima.

Homen

Towering and imposing, the fur-covered Homen wields a red lightsaber with the other Sith when Kara first meets him. In truth, he’s a Jedi who was unduly influenced by the others’ darkness. Homen breaks free of their sway, and his lightsaber blade cools to a light purple color. The levelheaded Force wielder joins the quest to revive the Jedi Order.

Roden

One of the seven who answers Margrave Juro’s call to Hy Izlan, Roden is poised and decisive, the epitome of a Jedi. But the red glow of a lightsaber in his hand reflects his concealed Sith temperament. Roden wields crimson Force lightning and unleashes it against Juro, but the experienced Jedi resists his attack. Roden meets a fiery end soon after.

Hanbei

Hanbei is short in stature with blue skin and oversized ears. The elder Jedi responds to Margrave Juro’s call to join him at the Aerial Temple orbiting Hy Izlan. When Hanbei ignites his lightsaber, the red blade reveals his true nature as an acolyte of the Sith alongside Roden, Toguro, Niizo, and Hen Jin. He attacks Juro to put an end to his plans to reestablish the Order, but Hanbei is no match for the experienced fighter.

Jedi Hunters

The Jedi Hunters are a group of mercenaries relentless in their pursuit of capturing or eliminating potential Jedi. A hunter named Bee-Toh captured Lah Zhima on Nawaam’s orders.

Teto

When Kara is set adrift in space, the selfless service droid Teto rescues her and pulls her onto his derelict ship. He asks for her help to reach his Master, who has been trapped inside an inaccessible bacta tank since they fled a war on the planet Kaamui hundreds of years earlier. While they discover Teto’s Master passed away decades ago, Teto is grateful to Kara for the chance to see him again. The kindhearted droid sacrifices himself to safely return Kara to her friends.

Anda

The merciless Jedi Hunter Anda pursues Kara and her friends across the galaxy. He tracks her to Teto’s disabled ship with his associate, Unda, to collect a bounty of 100 million credits offered by Nawaam. Anda is well-trained in the use of combat weapons, including a crackling Electrostaff capable of parrying a lightsaber blade.

General Nawaam

General Nawaam is a helmeted figure fully clad in black. He’s amassing a fleet to bring his idea of order to the chaos of the galaxy, which includes the extermination of the Jedi. The brutish fighters he gathers for his army serve him loyally in support of his cause. Shockingly, Nawaam’s lightsaber burns the bright blue of a Jedi’s blade — not the red of a Sith.

Gennoh

A Sith who pursues the Jedi on Nawaam’s orders, Gennoh’s face is almost completely obscured by a metal mask. The arrogant warrior, formidable in the Force, is utterly confident in his dark side abilities. He commands a colossal ship that dwarfs any vessels that oppose him.

Dunbai

The leader of Makoma Ko, Dunbai is a former Jedi Knight who left behind his Force training and chose to protect his people through politics and commerce instead. He once operated as a merchant in the Outer Rim before assuming leadership of the free city-state.

The 8-episode limited series Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi premieres August 5, 2026, only on Disney+ and Hulu.