Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi Trailer Debut

Come back tomorrow for your first look at the trailer for the new Star Wars limited anime series, arriving soon on Disney+!

It’s almost time to trust in the Force and listen to your heart.

Fresh from her adventures in Star Wars: Visions, Kara resumes her quest to find her missing father and evade Jedi Hunters in Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi, a new limited series from Lucasfilm and Production I.G.

Join us tomorrow to watch the full anime trailer then get ready to reunite with Kara on her journey when Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi arrives on Disney+!