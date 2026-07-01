STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi Trailer Debut

July 1, 2026
July 1, 2026
StarWars.com Team

Come back tomorrow for your first look at the trailer for the new Star Wars limited anime series, arriving soon on Disney+!

It’s almost time to trust in the Force and listen to your heart.

Fresh from her adventures in Star Wars: Visions, Kara resumes her quest to find her missing father and evade Jedi Hunters in Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi, a new limited series from Lucasfilm and Production I.G.

Join us tomorrow to watch the full anime trailer then get ready to reunite with Kara on her journey when Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi arrives on Disney+!

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi Star Wars: Visions

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