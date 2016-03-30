ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Official Visual Story Guide Available Now

March 30, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Revisit the latest adventure of the Star Wars saga with photos, character histories, and more.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Official Visual Story GuideStar Wars: The Force Awakens is filled with small details, intriguing backstories, and new characters, worlds, and weapons. With Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Official Visual Story Guide, available now, you can become an expert on all of it.

A new magazine from Lucasfilm, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Official Visual Story Guide features a complete retelling of the film's story, analysis of characters, weapons, and more, and more than 100 pages of photos and facts. In addition, it also includes excerpts from the screenplay and a 20-plus page collection of images from the Lucasfilm Art Archive. Get a sneak peek below!

    • Look for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Official Visual Story Guide on newsstands now!

