Star Wars: The Clone Wars SDCC Panelists Announced on The Star Wars Show

We're just over a week away from San Diego Comic-Con and today The Star Wars Show is the first to announce the exciting line up of creators and cast members heading to the panel stage to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Dave Filoni, supervising director of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, will be joined by producer Athena Portillo; composer Kevin Kiner; the voice of Ahsoka Tano herself, Ashley Eckstein; and the man who brought Anakin to life, Matt Lanter. If you're attending SDCC, you won't want to miss this long-awaited reunion Thursday, July 19, at 11:45 a.m.

There are also plenty of exclusives and surprises in store for SDCC attendees, including a first look at a covetable set of enamel pins from Gentle Giant Toys. You saw them on the show, but here you can take a closer look at a few of our favorites from the collection.