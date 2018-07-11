ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: The Clone Wars SDCC Panelists Announced on The Star Wars Show

July 11, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Plus, take a look at a new line of exclusive Gentle Giant enamel pins heading to SDCC, gaming news, and more!

We're just over a week away from San Diego Comic-Con and today The Star Wars Show is the first to announce the exciting line up of creators and cast members heading to the panel stage to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Dave Filoni, supervising director of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, will be joined by producer Athena Portillo; composer Kevin Kiner; the voice of Ahsoka Tano herself, Ashley Eckstein; and the man who brought Anakin to life, Matt Lanter. If you're attending SDCC, you won't want to miss this long-awaited reunion Thursday, July 19, at 11:45 a.m.

There are also plenty of exclusives and surprises in store for SDCC attendees, including a first look at a covetable set of enamel pins from Gentle Giant Toys. You saw them on the show, but here you can take a closer look at a few of our favorites from the collection.

A Star Wars fan wears an enamel pin of an Imperial Walker.

    • First up, a set of 2-inch SDCC exclusive pins depicting an adorable porg ($6), the fan-favorite AT-AT ($6), the misunderstood dianoga ($6), and a special two-pack of a thala-siren and a refreshing bottle of green milk ($12).

    A set of enamel pins modeled after the vintage Kenner Star Wars action figures for the 2018 Star Wars convention.

    For fans of the vintage Kenner action figures, there are also two new lines paying homage to some of the classic and unique characters from the line. Return to Mos Eisley with the Cantina Adventure Box Set ($24), a charming array of aliens reproduced in the style of the retro figures of Hammerhead, Walrus Man, Greedo, and the blue version of Snaggletooth.

    A Star Wars fan wears an enamel pin of Han Solo.

    • There's also a 3.75" line of collectible blind box enamel pins replicating (what else?) the original line of 3.75" action figures! There's Darth Vader, Han Solo, a Stormtrooper, and Chewbacca as well as a mystery chase character to collect, wear, and share for $20 each.

    For more news ahead of SDCC, a glimpse at new art and details on Thrawn: AlliancesKnights of the Old Republic characters coming to Galaxy of Heroes, an interview with voice actor extraordinaire David Collins, and more, check out The Star Wars Show below!


