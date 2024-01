Star Wars Skins Bring the Force to Minecraft

Thankfully, you don't have to visit Kessel to mine these blocks.

These are the blocks you're looking for.

The Star Wars Classic Skin Pack, produced in collaboration by Disney, Lucasfilm, and Microsoft, is now available for Minecraft on Xbox One and Xbox 360. Priced at $2.99, it features 55 character skins, including several variations of the original trilogy's most iconic heroes and villains.

The Star Wars Classic Skin Pack includes:



Luke Skywalker, Tatooine Greedo Luke Skywalker, X-wing Pilot Governor Tarkin Luke Skywalker, Bespin Lando Calrissian, Bespin Luke Skywalker, Hoth Boba Fett Luke Skywalker, Dagobah Bossk Luke Skywalker, Endor Dengar Luke Skywalker, Jedi Knight Zuckuss Han Solo, Smuggler IG-88 Han Solo, Hoth Emperor Han Solo, Endor AT-AT Pilot Chewbacca Lobot Princess Leia Organa, Senator Rancor Keeper Princess Leia Organa, Yavin 4 Gamorrean Guard Princess Leia Organa, Hoth Lando Calrissian, Skiff Guard Princess Leia Organa, Bespin Princess Leia Organa, Boushh Princess Leia, Jabba's Palace Oola Princess Leia Organa, Endor Nien Nunb Tusken Raider Bib Fortuna Stormtrooper Scout Trooper Darth Vader Emperor's Royal Guard Blockade Runner Soldier Admiral Ackbar C-3PO R2-D2 Ben Kenobi Yoda Cantina Band Member Jawa TIE Fighter Pilot Wampa Ice Creature Walrus Man (Ponda Baba) Wicket W. Warrick Hammerhead (Momaw Nadon) Rancor 4-LOM

Look for more downloadable Star Wars content in the future, and stay tuned to StarWars.com for Star Wars/Minecraft news!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.