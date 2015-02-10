Star Wars Rebels Skin Pack Comes to Minecraft for Xbox

The Ghost crew and more characters from Star Wars Rebels arrive on the hit game!

Kanan, Ezra, Hera, Sabine, Zeb, and Chopper (begrudgingly, in all likelihood) -- along with even more characters from Star Wars Rebels -- are coming to Minecraft for Xbox consoles.

Following last November's release of the Star Wars Classic Skin Pack for Minecraft, Disney, Lucasfilm, and Xbox have again joined forces for the Star Wars Rebels Skin Pack. The new collection, priced at $2.99, brings 23 characters from the Disney XD animated series to the world of Minecraft. Just don't ask Chopper to move or break any blocks. He probably won't listen anyway.