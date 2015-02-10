ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Rebels Skin Pack Comes to Minecraft for Xbox

February 10, 2015
February 10, 2015

The Ghost crew and more characters from Star Wars Rebels arrive on the hit game!

Kanan, Ezra, Hera, Sabine, Zeb, and Chopper (begrudgingly, in all likelihood) -- along with even more characters from Star Wars Rebels -- are coming to Minecraft for Xbox consoles.

Following last November's release of the Star Wars Classic Skin Pack for Minecraft, Disney, Lucasfilm, and Xbox have again joined forces for the Star Wars Rebels Skin Pack. The new collection, priced at $2.99, brings 23 characters from the Disney XD animated series to the world of Minecraft. Just don't ask Chopper to move or break any blocks. He probably won't listen anyway.

    • The full character list includes:

    • Ezra Bridger
    • Kanan Jarrus
    • Hera Syndulla
    • Zeb Orrelios
    • Sabine Wren
    • Chopper
    • Inquisitor
    • Agent Kallus
    • AT-DP Pilot
    • Stormtrooper Commander
    • Stormtrooper Tagged
    • Cikatro Vizago
    • IGRM Droid Variant 1
    • IGRM Droid Variant 2
    • Lothal Farmer
    • Gotal
    • Minister Maketh Tua
    • Tseebo
    • RX-24
    • Ezra Bridger Imperial Cadet
    • Commandant Aresko
    • Azmorigan
    • Senator Gall Trayvis

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more Star Wars Minecraft news soon (or just contact Vizago for it, if you know how to reach him).

    star wars minecraft star wars rebels minecraft

