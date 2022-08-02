Spectacular Star Wars Sisters

In celebration of National Sisters Day on August 7, StarWars.com salutes these galactic siblings.

Star Wars has always been about family. Just like the inhabitants of the galaxy, families come in all shapes and sizes. It might be a found family, like Rey Skywalker, Poe Dameron, and Finn, or siblings fighting together for a better tomorrow, like Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa.

While sister pairs may be somewhat rare in Star Wars, they all left their own unique mark on the galaxy far, far away. Let’s take a look at four pairs of sensational sisters who protected each other and relied on one another to make it through the galaxy together.

Bo-Katan and Satine Kryze

Bo-Katan and Satine Kryze both dedicated their lives to the betterment of Mandalore, but couldn’t agree on how to do it. Satine, the Duchess of Mandalore, was a pacifist. She believed that the Mandalorians’ violent past, which had practically destroyed their planet, should be left behind them. Satine insisted that Mandalore remain neutral in the Clone Wars. Not even the involvement of her beloved Obi-Wan Kenobi could change her mind.

Bo-Katan was part of the Death Watch, a faction of insurgents that believed in upholding Mandalore’s warrior tradition. She eventually turned against Death Watch when Maul seized control of the group and imprisoned her sister.

While the Kryze sisters didn’t see eye to eye on everything, they were both passionate, brave, and fearsome in their own ways. They both believed in Mandalore.

Rafa and Trace Martez

No pair in the galaxy looked after each other like Rafa and Trace Martez. The spirited sisters lived in the lower levels of Coruscant near the end of the Clone Wars. Rafa, the eldest, ran a laundry business that hid her more dishonest jobs. She was always looking for a way to make some quick credits. Trace was a skilled mechanic who dreamed of flying her own ship.

The Martez sisters lost their parents when a Jedi mission went awry, and had been on their own ever since. A chance encounter with Ahsoka Tano taught them how to trust someone again. By the time of the Empire, Trace and Rafa stopped working for the underworld. Their new clients? The burgeoning rebellion.

Rafa and Trace were resilient and street smart. They could do anything, as long as they were doing it together.

Brea and Senni Tonnika

With matching jumpsuits, metallic lipstick, and dark braids piled high on their heads, the Tonnika sisters stood out from the crowd in the Mos Eisley cantina. Brea and Senni were sisters -- not twins, although they looked alike -- who fit right in at Chalmun’s Cantina.

The duo worked odd jobs for anyone who would hire them. They were in the cantina that fateful day on an assignment from Jabba the Hutt to bring in Han Solo. (The sisters were well-acquainted with the smuggler, as well as another infamous scoundrel, Lando Calrissian.)

The Tonnika sisters were smart, pragmatic, and dangerous. They were loyal only to each other. Brea and Senni were so close that not only could they communicate with just a glance, but they also shared the same dream: to get as far away from Tatooine as possible.

Paige and Rose Tico

The Tico sisters grew up on the mining colony of Hays Minor. Paige and Rose decided to join the Resistance together after seeing firsthand what the First Order was capable of. Each sister wore a half of a Haysian smelt medallion given to them by their parents, Hue and Thanya.

Paige was a veteran pilot and the gunner of the Cobalt Hammer. She tended to be superstitious, occasionally wrapping her medallion around a cannon for luck. She gave her life defending the Resistance. Her sacrifice allowed the movement to survive and ultimately emerge victorious.

Rose, assigned to the Raddus during the battle at D’Qar, was a mechanic and maintenance worker. She was an imaginative problem-solver who invented a cloaking device to allow bombers to move stealthily. In time, Rose became an invaluable member of the Resistance, rising up the ranks to lead the Engineering Corps.

Paige and Rose Tico were determined and hardworking but found the time to daydream together about sightseeing in a galaxy free from war. Rose carried on the fight in honor of Paige and their parents.

Whether they worked for the greater good like Tico and Kryze sisters, for the bad like the Tonnika sisters, or somewhere in between like the Martez sisters, siblings were the heart of the galaxy far, far away.