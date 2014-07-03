Gentle Giant's SDCC McQuarrie-Style Luke Skywalker - First Look!

Get a sneak peek -- exclusively at StarWars.com -- at an exciting new collectible coming to SDCC.

Gentle Giant has a slate of new Star Wars products coming to San Diego Comic-Con (July 24-27), and StarWars.com is excited to reveal one item with an especially historic significance: the Ralph McQuarrie-style Luke Skywalker mini bust. Depicting the hero as he appeared in McQuarrie's original concept art for Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, this mini bust shows a very different-looking Luke, but with details that would inform his final design and the designs of other characters. As a collectible, it offers a special glimpse into the visual evolution of Star Wars. It is digitally sculpted, cold cast in high quality polystone and hand-painted, and is individually numbered with a matching certificate of authenticity. The mini bust measures 6.5" x 7.25" x 5", and will be available for $85.00; check out a full preview in the gallery below!