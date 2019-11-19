Star Wars and Roblox Join Forces for the Galactic Speedway Creator Challenge

Just like Han Solo, the popular online platform invites you to tinker with your own unique ship and race against your friends.

If you’ve ever dreamed of climbing into the cockpit of a podracer, hoped to compete in the Kessel Run, or considered traveling all the way to the Colossus for the Platform Classic, a new collaboration from Star Wars and Roblox is exactly the kind of challenge you’re looking for.

Starting today and for a limited time only, unlock exclusive virtual characters and items -- BB-8, D-O, Kylo Ren’s helmet, Rey’s staff, and more -- inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and learn how to build your own 3D models on Roblox, the platform that challenges gamers to become game creators.

In the Galactic Speedway Creator Challenge, players can explore an immersive shipyard and mix-and-match scrap parts to assemble the next fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy. Create your own unique, fully customizable driftspeeders and race against your friends online.

On Roblox, people from around the world can come together online to play, create, and be anything they can imagine. It’s free to play on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, Amazon devices, Xbox One, and VR. And check the official site for more step-by-step lessons to customize your driftspeeder!

