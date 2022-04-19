Amy Hennig and Skydance New Media Creating New Star Wars Game

The studio has begun an exciting collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

A new Star Wars adventure is on the way from one of gaming’s most acclaimed creators.

Skydance New Media today announced a collaboration with Lucasfilm Games to develop and produce a narrative-driven, action-adventure game featuring an original story in the Star Wars galaxy. Helming Skydance New Media is award-winning writer and director Amy Hennig, a game-industry legend whose credits include the blockbuster series Legacy of Kain, Jak and Daxter, and Uncharted.

“I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” said Hennig, president, Skydance New Media. “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

“We couldn't be more thrilled to be working again with Amy. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure,” said Douglas Reilly, vice president, Lucasfilm Games. “Their vision for making narrative driven and engaging interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We’re working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we’re looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right.”

Skydance New Media was formed in 2019 with the goal of creating high-fidelity, richly interactive experiences crafted for traditional gaming platforms as well as emerging streaming services and designed to be appealing, inviting, and accessible to a global audience. Since its creation, the studio has assembled a team of developers and artists with decades of AAA experience in action and adventure gaming, as well as a diverse team of creative consultants from the worlds of film, television, games, and comics.

This is the second significant project announced for the game studio, which was formed by Hennig and veteran producer Julian Beak to pioneer a new category of narrative-driven interactive entertainment. In late 2021, the studio announced a partnership with Marvel Entertainment to craft an all-new game with an original story and their unique take for beloved Marvel characters.

“We couldn’t be happier to be working with Lucasfilm Games,” said Beak, executive vice president & GM, Skydance New Media. “We look forward to taking fans on an epic journey with this Star Wars action-adventure title.”