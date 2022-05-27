SWCA 2022: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Coming to Nintendo Switch

The classic sequel will be rereleased in our galaxy on June 8.

The Sith are looking to crush the Old Republic and finally eliminate the Jedi -- on Nintendo Switch.

Announced today at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022, the classic RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords is coming to Nintendo’s popular console. Arriving June 8 from developer Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games, the standalone sequel to the beloved Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic finds the Sith ascending, and only the galaxy’s few remaining Jedi can stop them.

"We're really grateful that we get to work on such amazing and beloved titles for fans of the original game and new ones exploring these experiences for the first time,” says Michael Blair, senior director of Business Development at Aspyr. “With the resolution updates, performance optimizations, and The Sith Lords Restored Content DLC coming post-launch, we hope gamers will see this becoming one of the ideal platforms to dive into the galaxy showcased in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords."

In KOTOR II, you’ll choose your own destiny, with each decision impacting the story. The game features three different classes of Jedi -- each with access to specific Force powers and customization options -- from which to select, while you command a party of diverse crew mates. But will you choose the light side and save the galaxy, or follow the dark side and destroy it?

Aspyr comes to KOTOR II fresh off its successful rereleases of KOTOR, Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Outcast, and most recently, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on Nintendo Switch. The studio is developing the highly-anticipated KOTOR remake.

Check out the trailer for KOTOR II on Nintendo Switch below!