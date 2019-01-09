Star Wars Resistance Season Two Confirmed, Mid-Season One Trailer Debuts

Kaz's top-secret spy mission for the Resistance will continue!

It's official: Star Wars Resistance will strike back in fall 2019.

Disney Channel has ordered a second season of the animated series Star Wars Resistance for a fall 2019 premiere, Lucasfilm announced today. Set prior to the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars Resistance follows Kazuda Xiono ("Kaz"), a young pilot recruited by the Resistance for a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Fast and fun, the series features a colorful and vibrant anime-inspired look, and has introduced many new heroes and villains to the saga. (In addition to Team Fireball and the show's very cool pirates, StarWars.com is especially fond of the turtle-like -- and incredibly adorable -- Chelidae aliens.)

Also revealed today in advance of Star Wars Resistance's return on Sunday, January 13 (10 p.m. EST/PST) on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW, and Disney Channel VOD, is a thrilling mid-season trailer offering a sneak peek at what's to come in the remainder of Season One. We spot a major villain from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, underwater stormtroopers, and lots of other surprises... Watch it below!



Finally, be sure to rev up for Star Wars Resistance's return this Sunday with three recently-released shorts, which you can check out below!StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.