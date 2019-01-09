ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"}

Star Wars Resistance Season Two Confirmed, Mid-Season One Trailer Debuts

January 9, 2019
January 9, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Kaz's top-secret spy mission for the Resistance will continue!

It's official: Star Wars Resistance will strike back in fall 2019.

Disney Channel has ordered a second season of the animated series Star Wars Resistance for a fall 2019 premiere, Lucasfilm announced today. Set prior to the events of Star Wars: The Force AwakensStar Wars Resistance follows Kazuda Xiono ("Kaz"), a young pilot recruited by the Resistance for a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Fast and fun, the series features a colorful and vibrant anime-inspired look, and has introduced many new heroes and villains to the saga. (In addition to Team Fireball and the show's very cool pirates, StarWars.com is especially fond of the turtle-like -- and incredibly adorable -- Chelidae aliens.)

Also revealed today in advance of Star Wars Resistance's return on Sunday, January 13 (10 p.m. EST/PST) on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW, and Disney Channel VOD, is a thrilling mid-season trailer offering a sneak peek at what's to come in the remainder of Season One. We spot a major villain from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, underwater stormtroopers, and lots of other surprises... Watch it below!


Finally, be sure to rev up for Star Wars Resistance's return this Sunday with three recently-released shorts, which you can check out below!




StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
Star Wars Resistance (2018)

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    How Star Wars Resistance Makes the First Order Conflict Personal

    April 10, 2020

    April 10, 2020

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Bucket's List Extra: 5 Fun Facts from "The Escape - Part 2" - Star Wars Resistance

    January 27, 2020

    January 27, 2020

    Jan 27

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Bucket's List Extra: 5 Fun Facts from "The Escape - Part 1" - Star Wars Resistance

    January 27, 2020

    January 27, 2020

    Jan 27

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Christopher Sean and Suzie McGrath on Saying Goodbye to Star Wars Resistance

    January 21, 2020

    January 21, 2020

    Jan 21

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Bucket's List Extra: 7 Fun Facts from "Rebuilding the Resistance" - Star Wars Resistance

    January 20, 2020

    January 20, 2020

    Jan 20

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Bucket's List Extra: 6 Fun Facts from "No Place Safe" - Star Wars Resistance

    January 13, 2020

    January 13, 2020

    Jan 13

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Bucket's List Extra: 5 Fun Facts from "The Mutiny" - Star Wars Resistance

    January 6, 2020

    January 6, 2020

    Jan 6

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Bucket's List Extra: 4 Fun Facts from "Breakout" - Star Wars Resistance

    December 30, 2019

    December 30, 2019

    Dec 30

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved