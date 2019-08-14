Star Wars Resistance Season Two Trailer Revealed

The Emmy-nominated animated series returns for its second and final season premiering on Disney Channel Sunday, October 6.

Kaz, Tam, and the rest of the crew aboard the Colossus station are making the jump to lightspeed for an epic second, and final, season of Star Wars Resistance this fall. Star Wars Resistance Season Two will premiere on Sunday, October 6, (10 p.m. EDT/PDT) on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW, with subsequent airings on Disney XD.

Set amid the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the story picks up after a harrowing escape from the First Order, as Kazuda Xiono and the denizens of the Colossus wind up lost in space, pursued by Agent Tierny and Commander Pyre who have taken Tam Ryvora aboard their ship. In the enticing new trailer, Supreme Leader Kylo Ren himself makes an appearance, along with General Hux, Captain Phasma, and plenty of other familiar faces alongside new characters including a never-before-seen Hutt gangster. The thrilling final season promises to spotlight how even unlikely heroes can help keep the spark of hope alive in a troubled galaxy.

Check out the full trailer below!



Joining the cast for the epic conclusion are guest stars Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike) as Ax Tagrin; Daveed Diggs (from the original Broadway cast of the musical Hamilton) as Norath Kev; Matthew Wood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as Kylo Ren, and Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess) as the Aeosian Queen. Christopher Sean stars as Kazuda Xiono alongside co-stars: Suzie McGrath as Tam Ryvora; Scott Lawrence as Jarek Yeager; Myrna Velasco as Torra Doza; Josh Brener as Neeku Vozo; Donald Faison as Hype Fazon; Elijah Wood as Jace Rucklin; Jim Rash and Bobby Moynihan as Flix and Orka, respectively; Liam McIntyre as Commander Pyre; Jason Hightower as Captain Doza; and Sumalee Montano as Agent Tierny.

The series was created by renowned Lucasfilm Animation veteran Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels); executive-produced by Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Justin Ridge (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) and Brandon Auman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles); and art-directed by Amy Beth Christenson (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels).

Catch up on Star Wars Resistance Season One, then strap in for the final adventures of Team Fireball and the Ace Pilots!

