ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"}

Star Wars Resistance Season Two Trailer Revealed

August 14, 2019
August 14, 2019
StarWars.com Team

The Emmy-nominated animated series returns for its second and final season premiering on Disney Channel Sunday, October 6.

Kaz, Tam, and the rest of the crew aboard the Colossus station are making the jump to lightspeed for an epic second, and final, season of Star Wars Resistance this fall. Star Wars Resistance Season Two will premiere on Sunday, October 6, (10 p.m. EDT/PDT) on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW, with subsequent airings on Disney XD.

Set amid the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the story picks up after a harrowing escape from the First Order, as Kazuda Xiono and the denizens of the Colossus wind up lost in space, pursued by Agent Tierny and Commander Pyre who have taken Tam Ryvora aboard their ship. In the enticing new trailer, Supreme Leader Kylo Ren himself makes an appearance, along with General Hux, Captain Phasma, and plenty of other familiar faces alongside new characters including a never-before-seen Hutt gangster. The thrilling final season promises to spotlight how even unlikely heroes can help keep the spark of hope alive in a troubled galaxy.

Check out the full trailer below!


Joining the cast for the epic conclusion are guest stars Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike) as Ax Tagrin; Daveed Diggs (from the original Broadway cast of the musical Hamilton) as Norath Kev; Matthew Wood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as Kylo Ren, and Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess) as the Aeosian Queen. Christopher Sean stars as Kazuda Xiono alongside co-stars: Suzie McGrath as Tam Ryvora; Scott Lawrence as Jarek Yeager; Myrna Velasco as Torra Doza; Josh Brener as Neeku Vozo; Donald Faison as Hype Fazon; Elijah Wood as Jace Rucklin; Jim Rash and Bobby Moynihan as Flix and Orka, respectively; Liam McIntyre as Commander Pyre; Jason Hightower as Captain Doza; and Sumalee Montano as Agent Tierny.

The series was created by renowned Lucasfilm Animation veteran Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels); executive-produced by Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Justin Ridge (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) and Brandon Auman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles); and art-directed by Amy Beth Christenson (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels).

Catch up on Star Wars Resistance Season One, then strap in for the final adventures of Team Fireball and the Ace Pilots!

StarWars.com All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #StarWarsResistance

Star Wars Resistance (2018) Lucasfilm animation

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    “We Keep Pushing”: Joel Aron on Elevating the Look of Star Wars: The Bad Batch

    February 24, 2023

    February 24, 2023

    Feb 24

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    9 of the Scariest Star Wars Animated Episodes

    October 28, 2022

    October 28, 2022

    Oct 28

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    On the Comlink: The Legacy of Lucasfilm Animation

    April 8, 2021

    April 8, 2021

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Star Wars: The Bad Batch, An All-New Animated Series, to Debut on Disney+ in 2021

    July 13, 2020

    July 13, 2020

    Jul 13

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    How Star Wars Resistance Makes the First Order Conflict Personal

    April 10, 2020

    April 10, 2020

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Bucket's List Extra: 5 Fun Facts from "The Escape - Part 2" - Star Wars Resistance

    January 27, 2020

    January 27, 2020

    Jan 27

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Bucket's List Extra: 5 Fun Facts from "The Escape - Part 1" - Star Wars Resistance

    January 27, 2020

    January 27, 2020

    Jan 27

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Christopher Sean and Suzie McGrath on Saying Goodbye to Star Wars Resistance

    January 21, 2020

    January 21, 2020

    Jan 21

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved