Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion Premieres Friday, October 3 on Disney Channel

The one-hour animated movie kicks off the new Star Wars Rebels series!

Continuing the epic tradition of the legendary Star Wars saga, an exciting animated one-hour movie Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion is set to premiere Friday, October 3 (9:00 p.m. ET/PT in the US) on Disney Channels around the world, ushering in the highly anticipated series Star Wars Rebels on Disney XD. In the US, Star Wars Rebels episodes will debut Monday nights beginning Monday, October 13 (9:00 p.m. ET/PT) on Disney XD. Worldwide, the series will air in 33 languages across 163 countries in over 400 million households.

Leading up to its global television debut, Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion will be available on Disney Channel SVOD and to verified users beginning Monday, September 29, on WATCHDisneyXD.com and the WATCH Disney XD app.

Set between the events of Star Wars: Episodes III and IV, the story unfolds during a dark time when the evil Galactic Empire is tightening its grip of power on the galaxy. Imperial forces have occupied a remote planet and are ruining the lives of its people. The motley but clever crew of the starship Ghost -- cowboy Jedi Kanan, ace pilot Hera, street-smart teenager Ezra, the “muscle” Zeb, warrior firebrand Sabine, and cantankerous old astromech droid Chopper -- is among a select few who are brave enough to stand against the Empire. Together, they will face threatening new villains, encounter colorful adversaries, embark on thrilling adventures, and become heroes with the power to ignite a rebellion.

At the Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion Fan Event at San Diego Comic-Con this year, the movie garnered rave reviews from fans who found the story and look akin to the classic trilogy of films. The series’ designs are influenced by the work of original Star Wars concept artist Ralph McQuarrie.

Star Wars Rebels is created by Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Days of Future Past, Sherlock Holmes), and Carrie Beck. The Lucasfilm Animation production is also executive-produced by Filoni and Kinberg as well as Greg Weisman (Gargoyles).

The talented voice cast includes Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan, Vanessa Marshall as Hera, Steve Blum as Zeb, Tiya Sircar as Sabine, Taylor Gray as Ezra, David Oyelowo as Agent Kallus, and Jason Isaacs as the Inquisitor.

The multi-platform schedule in the US is:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 29



Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion one-hour movie will be available on Disney Channel SVOD and to verified users on WATCHDisneyXD.com and the WATCH Disney XD app for smartphones and tablets.

Television premiere of one-hour movie Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion (9:00 p.m. ET/PT) on Disney Channel.

Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion will be available for purchase through Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime, Google Play, and Disney XD VOD.

Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) premieres on Disney XD.

Star Wars Rebels (9:00 p.m. ET/PT) series premieres on Disney XD.

Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion will be available on DVD in retailers nationwide.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.