ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}

Star Wars Rebels Costuming 101: Sabine Wren

May 4, 2014
May 4, 2014
Dave Filoni

Just in time for Star Wars Day, executive producer Dave Filoni details the costume of the Ghost crew's most explosive member.

Dave Filoni and Kilian Plunkett with Star Wars Rebels costumers at WonderCon 2014
Hello,

Happy May the 4th! I hope everyone is having a great weekend. It’s been really busy around Star Wars HQ here at the Presidio, and there has been a lot of exciting news for all of us. I hope you all catch the Star Wars Rebels trailer this weekend -- I’m very proud of the work our crew has done on this new series. As a special thank you to you the fans for all your support here is another breakdown of a character from Star Wars Rebels: the much-anticipated Sabine!

I saw lots of your comments on the Hera post and I’ll try to post an image of her blaster, and Sabine’s, as soon as I can. One last thing -- I wanted to thank The Perales family for their incredible Rebels cosplay at WonderCon. I have to say, if you take at look at their costumes they really nailed it. The details are amazing! The materials used, the look, everything -- they did a really great job. Sabine dyed her hair for the first time ever just for WonderCon, and the family learned to sew for the first time to make this project happen! Unbelievable! Thank you so much for showing Kilian and I your amazing costumes -- you were the highlight of our WonderCon experience! We love the Chopper bear!

Thanks again everyone and May the 4th be with you.

Dave

  • sabinecosplay2

    of
    sabinecosplay2

    of
  • Sabinecosplay

    of
    Sabinecosplay

    of
    • Sabine Wren

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Who's Watching Sabine Wren’s Loth-cat? 

    October 3, 2023

    October 3, 2023

    Oct 3

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Inside Ahsoka: 12 Easter Eggs from Sabine Wren’s Lothal Lookout

    September 29, 2023

    September 29, 2023

    Sep 29

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Analyzed: 5 Highlights from “Part Six: Far, Far Away”

    September 25, 2023

    September 25, 2023

    Sep 25

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: A Tale of Two Sabines

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Quiz: What Percent Sabine Wren Are You?

    September 6, 2023

    September 6, 2023

    Sep 6

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Draws 14 Million Views for First Episode

    August 29, 2023

    August 29, 2023

    Aug 29

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Extras: “Part Two: Toil and Trouble”

    August 28, 2023

    August 28, 2023

    Aug 28

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved