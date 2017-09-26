Star Wars Pinball Gets Some Special Modifications Thanks to Pinball FX3

Zen Studios' Peter Grafl tells StarWars.com about the new features and upgrades coming to Star Wars Pinball today.
Pinball FX3 arrives today as the new home on consoles and PC for Star Wars Pinball, and it has made Star Wars Pinball more powerful than you can possibly imagine. There are new multiplayer options, tournaments, single-player experiences, and graphics upgrades. Even table physics have been further perfected. Plus, you can import all of your previous Star Wars Pinball tables for no charge. Pinball FX3 is available for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Win10, and Steam (and is also on mobile as Zen Pinball), and comes with a free table -- so now is the time to jump onboard. To get the full details on all of Pinball FX3's special modifications for Star Wars Pinball, StarWars.com caught up over e-mail with Peter Grafl, pinball table designer and senior pinball consultant at Zen Studios.
StarWars.com: The multiplayer options have really expanded with this update. Why was that element important to the team?
Peter Grafl: One of our biggest goals with Pinball FX3 was to radically change the console and PC pinball experience from being an isolated single-player experience, to a fun social experience. Pinball has traditionally been single player focused and we felt that the climate of gaming has changed so much and is really focused on connected social experiences, and pinball should follow the same path. We wanted to see our community interacting with each other as much as possible, so we built a really awesome platform with features like user-generated tournaments and a really fun multiplayer matchup system. These allow players to have unending competitive play, which we are really excited about.