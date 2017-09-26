Star Wars Pinball Gets Some Special Modifications Thanks to Pinball FX3

StarWars.com: The single-player system has also seen on overhaul. What can you tell us about it?

Peter Grafl: The single-player experience now features six different single player game modes in Pinball FX3, when previously there had only been one in Pinball FX2. The single-player challenges are designed to help develop pinball skill, which is directly related to player feedback over the years. So many people wanted to become better at pinball instead of just hitting the ball around for a few minutes, so we took that feedback and came up with some really fun single-player modes. Along with these modes comes an overall progression system, so you will level up as you progress through the game and follow the path to becoming a pinball wizard.

We also developed table UPGRADES and WIZARD POWERS which are passive and active "power up" methods that can help you score even higher than you normally could. Most of these very cool and unique features, like rewinding time or the modes where there is a time limit and you have an infinite number of balls, have never been seen in any other pinball game in history yet.

StarWars.com: Older Star Wars tables are playable in Pinball FX3 and have received a bit of a facelift. What went into updating them?

Peter Grafl: We spent a tremendous amount of time updating and improving the entire Star Wars Pinball collection including a brand new real-time lighting system with real-time shadows. The tables look absolutely stunning with the new graphics. As you play through the tables, you will unlock Mastery Rewards such as character models which you can rotate and view to see the detail in the models -- which we are very proud of here at Zen Studios.