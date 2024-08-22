STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW | DEC 3 ON DISNEY+

New Star Wars Outlaws Trailer Takes Us Back to the Underworld

August 22, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Watch the new trailer full of familiar characters and new surprises that was revealed at Gamescom today! 

We’re just days away from the release of Star Wars Outlaws, and a new trailer for the open world game has us on the edge of our speederbike seats waiting for more. That’s right. We’re just like Nix!

Join up-and-coming scoundrel Kay Vess, modified BX Commando ND-5, and the merqaal Nix in the first open-world Star Wars game arriving next week. The final trailer, an explosive mix of action and suspense, was introduced today at Gamescom alongside conversations with Julian Gerighty, the creative director of Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment, and Humberly Gonzalez, the voice of Kay Vess, as well as over ten minutes of new gameplay.

    • The whirlwind journey gives us glimpses at the deliciously seedy Mos Eisley Cantina and Jabba’s Palace on Tatooine, including the Hutt himself, his cronies Salacious Crumb and Bib Fortuna, and a ferocious looking rancor, and a legion of stormtroopers hot on Kay’s tail. Plus, prepare for run-ins with the Pyke Syndicate, Qi’ra and Crimson Dawn, and plenty of Gamorrean guard-punching action!

    We have just one thing to say. “Hang on, Nix!”

    Put Star Wars Outlaws for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC on your Most Wanted list before it arrives August 30, 2024.

