New Star Wars Outlaws Trailer Takes Us Back to the Underworld

Watch the new trailer full of familiar characters and new surprises that was revealed at Gamescom today!

We’re just days away from the release of Star Wars Outlaws, and a new trailer for the open world game has us on the edge of our speederbike seats waiting for more. That’s right. We’re just like Nix!

Join up-and-coming scoundrel Kay Vess, modified BX Commando ND-5, and the merqaal Nix in the first open-world Star Wars game arriving next week. The final trailer, an explosive mix of action and suspense, was introduced today at Gamescom alongside conversations with Julian Gerighty, the creative director of Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment, and Humberly Gonzalez, the voice of Kay Vess, as well as over ten minutes of new gameplay.