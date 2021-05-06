Here Are Over 40 Starships You'll Encounter at Disney Cruise Line’s Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge - Exclusive

You won’t just be enjoying a space cocktail in the Disney Wish’s Star Wars bar.

This is going to be a Star Wars journey you won’t forget.

As shared last week on StarWars.com, Disney Cruise Line’s Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge will bring Canto Bight-like flair and fancy galactic beverages to the Disney Wish. But that’s not all fans will experience when the ship sets sail in 2022.

While passengers travel the galaxy, they’ll be treated to spectacular views through the lounge’s widescreen viewport -- including encounters with starships of all kinds. So far, five planet destinations have been announced and StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal the full list of fighters, freighters, cruisers, and more featured at these stops.

You’ll see ships iconic (the Millennium Falcon), fan-favorite (the Razor Crest from The Mandalorian), obscure (Coruscant freighter), and everything in-between. They’ve all been brought to life by the wizards at Industrial Light & Magic; you can get an idea of what these encounters will look like in the concept art and video featured above, which find the Resistance fleet engaging the First Order near the moons of Endor...and very close to the bar. (So sip your drinks with care!)

As for why you’ll be seeing these starships, you’ll just have to experience Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge yourself to find out…

Get the full list below!

The Naboo N-1 starfighter as seen in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Coruscant

CR70 diplomatic cruiser

Coruscant AA-9 passenger liner

Coruscant transport freighter

Corellian CR90 corvette

Halcyon

Ibis freighter

Nukoy freighter

Marisas freighter

Naboo N-1 starfighter

Starspeeder 3000

Traffic Ships

The Imperial TIE fighter as seen in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Mustafar

Dornean gunship

Imperial arrestor cruiser

Imperial Star Destroyer

Imperial Lambda-class shuttle

Imperial Delta-class shuttle

Imperial TIE boarder

Imperial TIE brute heavy fighter

Imperial TIE fighter

The Razor Crest as seen in The Mandalorian.

Tatooine

Corellian passenger transport

Rogue-class fighter

The Millennium Falcon

New Republic prison ship

The Razor Crest

KGZ-54 Starcrane

AA-C39 freighter

Ghtroc 820 Transport

Lantzant Hybrid Hauler

Lancer pursuit craft

Victor-wing fighter

The Resistance X-wing fighter as seen in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Batuu

Resistance A-wing fighter

Tuggs’ Grub food transport

Coruscant AA-9 passenger liner

Coruscant transport freighter

Mining guild freighter

The Millennium Falcon

Resistance MC85 Mon Calamari cruiser

First Order Star Destroyer

First Order TIE fighter

Traffic ships

ZH-40 freighter

Resistance X-wing fighter

The Nebulon-B frigate as seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Endor

Resistance bunkerbuster

Mining guild freighter

YT-2400 freighter

Gozanti cruiser

Nebulon-B frigate

Tri-wing S-91X fighter

Resistance cargo frigate

Resistance MC85 Mon Calamari cruiser

First Order TIE fighter

Drovan freighter

Razor assault ship

Resistance X-wing fighter

Resistance Y-wing fighter

