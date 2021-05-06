Here Are Over 40 Starships You'll Encounter at Disney Cruise Line’s Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge - Exclusive

You won’t just be enjoying a space cocktail in the Disney Wish’s Star Wars bar.
This is going to be a Star Wars journey you won’t forget.
As shared last week on StarWars.com, Disney Cruise Line’s Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge will bring Canto Bight-like flair and fancy galactic beverages to the Disney Wish. But that’s not all fans will experience when the ship sets sail in 2022.
While passengers travel the galaxy, they’ll be treated to spectacular views through the lounge’s widescreen viewport -- including encounters with starships of all kinds. So far, five planet destinations have been announced and StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal the full list of fighters, freighters, cruisers, and more featured at these stops.
You’ll see ships iconic (the Millennium Falcon), fan-favorite (the Razor Crest from The Mandalorian), obscure (Coruscant freighter), and everything in-between. They’ve all been brought to life by the wizards at Industrial Light & Magic; you can get an idea of what these encounters will look like in the concept art and video featured above, which find the Resistance fleet engaging the First Order near the moons of Endor...and very close to the bar. (So sip your drinks with care!)
As for why you’ll be seeing these starships, you’ll just have to experience Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge yourself to find out…
Get the full list below!
Coruscant
CR70 diplomatic cruiser
Coruscant AA-9 passenger liner
Coruscant transport freighter
Corellian CR90 corvette
Halcyon
Ibis freighter
Nukoy freighter
Marisas freighter
Naboo N-1 starfighter
Starspeeder 3000
Traffic Ships
Mustafar
Dornean gunship
Imperial arrestor cruiser
Imperial Star Destroyer
Imperial Lambda-class shuttle
Imperial Delta-class shuttle
Imperial TIE boarder
Imperial TIE brute heavy fighter
Imperial TIE fighter
Tatooine
Corellian passenger transport
Rogue-class fighter
The Millennium Falcon
New Republic prison ship
The Razor Crest
KGZ-54 Starcrane
AA-C39 freighter
Ghtroc 820 Transport
Lantzant Hybrid Hauler
Lancer pursuit craft
Victor-wing fighter
Batuu
Resistance A-wing fighter
Tuggs’ Grub food transport
Coruscant AA-9 passenger liner
Coruscant transport freighter
Mining guild freighter
The Millennium Falcon
Resistance MC85 Mon Calamari cruiser
First Order Star Destroyer
First Order TIE fighter
Traffic ships
ZH-40 freighter
Resistance X-wing fighter
Endor
Resistance bunkerbuster
Mining guild freighter
YT-2400 freighter
Gozanti cruiser
Nebulon-B frigate
Tri-wing S-91X fighter
Resistance cargo frigate
Resistance MC85 Mon Calamari cruiser
First Order TIE fighter
Drovan freighter
Razor assault ship
Resistance X-wing fighter
Resistance Y-wing fighter
To learn more about Disney Cruise Line’s Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge and other news, check out the latest episode of This Week! In Star Wars below.
The Disney Wish — the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line Fleet — sets sail in summer 2022.