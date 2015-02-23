Star Wars: Heir to the Jedi Audiobook - Exclusive Preview!

Listen to an excerpt from the highly-anticipated novel -- written entirely from Luke Skywalker's point of view.

How did Luke Skywalker grapple with the loss of his mentor? How did his role in the Rebel Alliance change after the destruction of the Death Star? Was he ready for the next step in his journey?

There are many unanswered questions in Luke's life following the events of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope. Star Wars: Heir to the Jedi, a new novel by Kevin Hearne coming March 3 -- written, for the first time, entirely in Luke's first-person perspective -- will begin to answer those questions.

Listen to StarWars.com's exclusive preview of the audiobook version below, and pre-order now at RandomHouse.com!





